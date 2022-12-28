ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

Highest Paying Medical Jobs

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Not only is the medical field one of the most prestigious and highest paying industries in the country, but medical professionals are also in high demand. Healthcare employment...
COLORADO STATE
DELCO.Today

Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour

In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent. If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of $80-an-hour jobs out there and more, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates. Corporate Video...
WASHINGTON STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay

If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
IOWA STATE
New York Post

Health care workers treating each other ‘disrespectfully’ on the rise

Some bullies wear white coats, new research reveals. While health care workers aim to treat their patients with compassion, empathy and respect, a significant number don’t follow those same ideals when working with each other, according to an article published recently by Massachusetts General Hospital. Christine Porath, Ph.D, an expert in unprofessional workplace behavior who’s quoted in the article, told Fox News Digital this week that based on her research, “Too many health care workers and physicians are treated disrespectfully.” And “we’ve found that the majority don’t report it, often out of a sense of fear or hopelessness,” she added. Porath has studied disrespectful behavior at...
TENNESSEE STATE
freightwaves.com

Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment

The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...
KTEN.com

What are headhunters looking for

Originally Posted On: https://www.linkcv.net/what-are-headhunters-looking-for/. What are headhunters looking for and what are their motivations. In the competitive world of job placement, one entity stands out for getting the job done right and fast. Headhunters have been used by companies to look for specific candidates to fill a position. With their expertise, industry experiences, and rich professional network, headhunters make it easier for companies to find the best candidates.
KTEN.com

What Is SureSmile Orthodontic Treatment?

Originally Posted On: https://tdrortho.com/what-is-suresmile-orthodontic-treatment/. Did you know that about 4 million people in the United States wear braces at any given time?. While just a decade or two ago, there was only one type of braces that you could get to help correct your teeth, nowadays there are many different...
TechSpot

Hotels are turning to automation to cope with unfilled positions

In a nutshell: Hotels are increasingly turning to robots to fill jobs previously held by humans. The Garden City Hotel in Long Island invested in a pair of 66-pound, industrial-grade robot vacuums last year at about $30,000 each. That's an eye-watering amount compared to consumer-grade robot vacs like those from iRobot's Roomba line but they've already paid for themselves multiple times over.
GARDEN CITY, NY
KTEN.com

Do Medicare Premiums Go Up Because of Inflation?

With inflation in 2022 reaching a 40-year high, many taxpayers might wonder if they will have to pay more in Medicare premiums for 2023. Your Medicare premium will not increase because of inflation. But it has been going up steadily over decades to pay for the higher costs of health care. On September 27, however, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced a slight decrease for 2023. Let’s break down how Medicare premiums are calculated and how much you will have to pay.
Sharee B.

Cushy CEOs Surpass Average Employees' Yearly Salary by Noon on Typical Work Day

The average annual salary of a typical worker in the United States is $53,924 or $4,148 per month based on a regular 40-hour work week. On the lower end of the spectrum, employees such as fast food workers, child care providers, or those in the hospitality business earn far less, topping out at around $7.25 per hour, which equates to a mere $1,160 monthly in some cases.
US News and World Report

Nursing Home Facts and Statistics 2023

Explore the latest nursing home facts and statistics from 2023. When it comes time for families to consider placing a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility, there are a lot of factors to consider. Where is it located? Who is in charge? What sorts of activities does the nursing home offer?
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy