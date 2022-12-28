Read full article on original website
Related
money.com
Highest Paying Medical Jobs
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Not only is the medical field one of the most prestigious and highest paying industries in the country, but medical professionals are also in high demand. Healthcare employment...
Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour
In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent. If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of $80-an-hour jobs out there and more, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates. Corporate Video...
Scrubs Magazine
Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay
If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Health care workers treating each other ‘disrespectfully’ on the rise
Some bullies wear white coats, new research reveals. While health care workers aim to treat their patients with compassion, empathy and respect, a significant number don’t follow those same ideals when working with each other, according to an article published recently by Massachusetts General Hospital. Christine Porath, Ph.D, an expert in unprofessional workplace behavior who’s quoted in the article, told Fox News Digital this week that based on her research, “Too many health care workers and physicians are treated disrespectfully.” And “we’ve found that the majority don’t report it, often out of a sense of fear or hopelessness,” she added. Porath has studied disrespectful behavior at...
Older and unappreciated: Workers over 50 face a rough time on the job
This is one of the worst times to be a worker in the twilight of a career. Only half of Americans are steadily employed throughout their 50s.
I made 6 figures as a pharmacist and still struggled to pay for childcare and my student loans. Here's what it was like, and why I left.
Samantha Boaterfield spent five years working in pharmacy. After a surgery left her bedridden she realized her career wasn't worth the sacrifice.
These 20 companies are hiring a ton of tech workers
Even as big tech names like Twitter are laying off employees, firms like Deloitte and PwC are still looking for tech workers, according to Indeed.
freightwaves.com
Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment
The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...
Nearly 50% of Workers Plan to Quit Their Jobs in 2023, According to a New Report
A survey of over 2,500 professionals found that 46% are either looking for a new job already or intend to start in the new year.
Assisted Care or Nursing Care?
The post Assisted Care or Nursing Care? appeared first on Seniors Guide.
KTEN.com
What are headhunters looking for
Originally Posted On: https://www.linkcv.net/what-are-headhunters-looking-for/. What are headhunters looking for and what are their motivations. In the competitive world of job placement, one entity stands out for getting the job done right and fast. Headhunters have been used by companies to look for specific candidates to fill a position. With their expertise, industry experiences, and rich professional network, headhunters make it easier for companies to find the best candidates.
KTEN.com
What Is SureSmile Orthodontic Treatment?
Originally Posted On: https://tdrortho.com/what-is-suresmile-orthodontic-treatment/. Did you know that about 4 million people in the United States wear braces at any given time?. While just a decade or two ago, there was only one type of braces that you could get to help correct your teeth, nowadays there are many different...
TechSpot
Hotels are turning to automation to cope with unfilled positions
In a nutshell: Hotels are increasingly turning to robots to fill jobs previously held by humans. The Garden City Hotel in Long Island invested in a pair of 66-pound, industrial-grade robot vacuums last year at about $30,000 each. That's an eye-watering amount compared to consumer-grade robot vacs like those from iRobot's Roomba line but they've already paid for themselves multiple times over.
MedicalXpress
A resource guide for Alzheimer's caregivers: Tips for home care and nursing homes
Do you know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid? How about, in a pinch, how to find a nursing home and research which ones in your area might be good and others less so?. Life invariably gets harder when a loved-one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or any other...
KTEN.com
Do Medicare Premiums Go Up Because of Inflation?
With inflation in 2022 reaching a 40-year high, many taxpayers might wonder if they will have to pay more in Medicare premiums for 2023. Your Medicare premium will not increase because of inflation. But it has been going up steadily over decades to pay for the higher costs of health care. On September 27, however, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced a slight decrease for 2023. Let’s break down how Medicare premiums are calculated and how much you will have to pay.
Cushy CEOs Surpass Average Employees' Yearly Salary by Noon on Typical Work Day
The average annual salary of a typical worker in the United States is $53,924 or $4,148 per month based on a regular 40-hour work week. On the lower end of the spectrum, employees such as fast food workers, child care providers, or those in the hospitality business earn far less, topping out at around $7.25 per hour, which equates to a mere $1,160 monthly in some cases.
Increased Benefits for Unemployment, Disability & More in 2023
NJ Labor Department Announces Raised Unemployment Benefits & More for 2023Photo byMorristown Minute. On January 1, the maximum benefit amount for unemployment, disability, family leave, and workers’ comp will rise an additional $30+.
US News and World Report
Nursing Home Facts and Statistics 2023
Explore the latest nursing home facts and statistics from 2023. When it comes time for families to consider placing a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility, there are a lot of factors to consider. Where is it located? Who is in charge? What sorts of activities does the nursing home offer?
What is Taking a Third of Doctors' Time? It's not Patient Care
What the..? I didn't grow up around anyone who used swear words and I don't swear to this day. But that's not what this post is about. But I swear that I didn't think this article was worth reading because its headline included the word "bulls****".
Comments / 0