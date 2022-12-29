Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
27 First News
Kelley R. Kimple, Sr., Niles, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelley R. Kimple, Sr., of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 4:38 p.m. in the Cleveland Clinic. He was 67 years old. Kelley was born in Warren on June 30, 1955, the son of the late Robert R. and Shirley A. Edwards Kimple.
27 First News
Wiley Christopher Byers, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wiley Christopher Byers, 87, of Howland, passed away at 7:23 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Wiley was born on February 19, 1935 in Warren, the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Quinn) Byers. Wiley worked for...
27 First News
Peggy Lou Thornsberry, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Lou Thornsberry, 83, of Niles, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Floyd and Margaret Phlugh Barnhart. Peggy was employed as a cook, first for the Niles School...
27 First News
Loretta A. Parsons, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta A. Parsons, 66, passed away in her sleep, Monday morning, December 26, 2022, at Austintown Health Care Center. Loretta was born October 17, 1956, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late James A. Parsons and Bessie J. Airgood Parsons and was raised in New Bedford and resided in Poland for 20 years.
27 First News
Timothy “Tim” J. Jankowski, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy J. Jankowski, 61, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home, following a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Timothy was born October 13, 1961, in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul and Ruth Hamady Jankowski and was a lifelong area resident. He...
27 First News
Doyle Lee Tibbs, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doyle Lee Tibbs, 70, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born October 13, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Forrest Tibbs and the late Blanche (Grimwood) Riggle. Doyle was a retired auto...
27 First News
Jose E. Cortes, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jose E. Cortes, 93, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022, at Hampton Woods of Poland. Jose was born August 22, 1929, in Puerto Rico, a son of the late Ignacio and Maria Cortes Estremera and came to the United States and the Youngstown area in the early 1950’s.
27 First News
Dorothy Huynyan, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Hutnyan, 90, passed away peacefully, Friday, December 23, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born August 8, 1932, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles and Eva Martyak Gost, and came to the Youngstown area in 1955.
27 First News
Hope Fairbanks, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hope Fairbanks, 96, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her daughter, Kathy and son-in-law, Bill’s home in Canfield, Ohio. Her namesake and granddaughter, Hope Hurton was by her side. Hope was born July 17, 1926, to the Reverend Adam and Catherine Gettman in...
27 First News
Joseph L. West, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Broadway Joe” left us peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022, to be with his beloved spouse of 52 years, Ned and their many dogs. Joseph L. West was born on November 20, 1932. Adopted into the West family as an infant, Joe made his mark on the family generation after generation.
27 First News
Thomas J. Patrick, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Patrick, 72, passed away Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center. Thomas was born on June 25, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas and Dorothy Mae Patrick. He was a 1968 graduate of Hubbard High School...
27 First News
Jerry Ewing, Greenford, Ohio
GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services celebrating the life of Jerry Ewing will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Greenford Christian Church Building D. Jerry was born June 15, 1939, in Greenford, the son of Harvey and Wanda (Miller) Ewing. Jerry died peacefully in his sleep...
27 First News
Seth Michael Krall, Enon Valley, PA
ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Seth Michael Krall passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the age of 42 after suffering from a long illness. He was an organ donor through CORE. Some of his organs were able to help others live on and others went for research and education purposes.
27 First News
Matthew “Matt” Joseph Presley, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Joseph Presley, 60, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022 in his home. Matthew was born August 26, 1962 to Josephine M. (Palanti) and James E. Presley in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Sharpsville High School Class of 1980. After high...
27 First News
David A. Brest, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David “Dave” Brest, 64, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Born January 7, 1958 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, Dave graduated from Mercer High School in 1977. He worked in the maintenance department at...
27 First News
Amy Elizabeth Falasca, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Elizabeth Falasca died on Monday, December 26, 2022 from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease. Amy was born September 1, 1935, the daughter of Hannah and George Myers. Amy worked as a bookkeeper. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and enjoyed travel, often...
27 First News
Martha Gaston, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Gaston, 99, of Girard, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. Martha was born October 7, 1923, in Kinsman, Ohio the daughter of Phillip L. and Margie (Laubender) Thomas. Martha retired in 1985 as a...
27 First News
Emerich Kizmann, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emerich Kizmann, 91, of New Castle, passed away Monday afternoon, December 26, 2022, in Edison Manor Nursing Home. Mr. Kizmann was born January 26, 1931, in Spiske Viachy, Slovakia, a son of the late Albert and Vilma (Strisovsky) Kizmann. After surviving the Holocaust during WWII, he and several siblings immigrated to the United States.
27 First News
Mary Rose Dimitriou, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 31 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, for Mrs. Mary Rose Dimitriou, 85, who entered into rest Tuesday morning, December 27 at Avon Hospital, Richard E. Jacobs Campus, in Cleveland, Ohio. Mary was born...
27 First News
Ada Velez, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ada Velez, 83, of Campbell, departed this life on Friday, December 23, 2022 at her residence. Ms. Velez was born May 27, 1939, in Puerto Rico a daughter to Carmen Velez. She worked for Matthew Lamp Shades for over 45 years. She leaves to cherish...
