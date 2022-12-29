Hunter Hupp was visiting Tampa from Philadelphia and gifted his parents with a scenic tour by helicopter of the region. But as they were returning to the airport, the engine failed and the aircraft crashed near Davis Islands. All four occupants made it to shore, partially thanks to the Buccaneers’ backup quarterback who arrived by jet ski. FOX 13's Evan Axelbank interviews Hunter in this unedited video.

TAMPA, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO