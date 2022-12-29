Read full article on original website
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities said a man from Lake Wales was arrested for killing his brother.EddyEvonAnonymousLake Wales, FL
Lakeland Will Host Two Public Forums Regarding Munn ParkModern GlobeLakeland, FL
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Vote Now: Who is the 2022 Football Coach of the Year in Polk County?
Who was the best high school football head coach in the 863? For those that don’t know, that area code dominates Polk County and we have put together a list of the top candidates around. There was plenty of worthy candidates as head coaches work long, countless hours in getting their programs ...
wfft.com
Northrop, Lakeland win in inaugural PSM Holiday Shootout
The Northrop and Lakeland girls both finished 2-0 at the inaugural Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout. Northrop, Lakeland win in inaugural PSM Holiday Shootout. The Northrop and Lakeland girls both finished 2-0 at the inaugural Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout.
Breaking: Lakeland's Cormani McClain appears to confirm his Miami commitment
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – When it comes to drama, Lakeland High 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain has no rival. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound defensive back on Wednesday checked into Under Armour Next All-American headquarters wearing Miami Hurricanes gear from head to toe, and then on Thursday flashed the “U” ...
fox13news.com
Tampa helicopter crash: Vacationer describes escape, unaware Bucs backup quarterback saved him
Hunter Hupp was visiting Tampa from Philadelphia and gifted his parents with a scenic tour by helicopter of the region. But as they were returning to the airport, the engine failed and the aircraft crashed near Davis Islands. All four occupants made it to shore, partially thanks to the Buccaneers’ backup quarterback who arrived by jet ski. FOX 13's Evan Axelbank interviews Hunter in this unedited video.
Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert, brothers helped save 4 from crashed Tampa helicopter
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay Buccaneer and his brothers can add rescuer to their resumes after helping save four people from a helicopter crash off of the Davis Islands Thursday evening. The Tampa Police Department said at around 5 p.m. Thursday, a tour helicopter carrying four people crashed as it made its way […]
WATCH: Epic dance-off between Florida teacher, student goes viral
One energetic teacher in Florida has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at lunchtime.
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.
Did you know the City of Tampa has its own flag? It’s symbolic, original and full of history. It’s also almost over 100-years-old. Here’s the colorful history of the City of Tampa Flag.
Tampa Bay school districts continue to battle teacher shortages
Tampa Bay school districts continue to battle teacher shortages as leaders work to fill hundreds of vacancies.
2 men killed in shooting in Lakeland
A shooting investigation is underway in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
Police: Tampa man dies in Georgia after I-75 crash
FORSYTH, Ga. — A Tampa man died early Wednesday morning in Georgia after driving his car off the interstate, police said in a statement. According to a news release, officers with the Forsyth Police Department responded to a single-car crash at 3:24 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75. Once on the scene, police say they found a dead man and called for deputies with the county to investigate the crash.
Four strangers drive from Florida to Ohio together after canceled flights
As the miles ticked down, the friendships grew stronger, despite the cramped space of the 2023 Kia Soul.
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.
The Tampa police department announced on Tuesday that an officer had been fired for physically dragging a woman into jail. According to a police department news release, Officer Gregory Damon booked a woman into jail in violation of department policies after an internal investigation. The incident that occurred on November 17 was captured on security and body camera by the department.
Bucs player among rescuers who aided pilot, 3 passengers from downed helicopter
TAMPA, Fla. — Four people avoided injury when a helicopter crashed into the water Thursday afternoon near Davis Islands, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert was among those who helped rescue the pilot and three passengers, police said in a statement Friday.
Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
Mother of 4 children identified after being found alongside I-275 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It remains unclear what exactly happened to a 29-year-old woman, now identified as Stephanie Contreras, who was found alongside Interstate 275 on Christmas morning and later died from her injuries. In an update Thursday afternoon, Florida troopers released photos provided by the Contreras family and the...
Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
Madame Noire
8th-Grader Challenged His Teacher To A Dance Battle And She Ate
A Black teacher from Hillsborough County has sparked joy across social media thanks to her epic dance moves. On Dec. 31, a video of a student challenging his teacher to a dance battle went viral. The short clip captures a student from Sumner High School, busting a few crafty moves in front of his 8th-grade class before challenging his teacher to step in. Surprisingly, the students are caught off guard when the teacher starts popping and locking, sending everyone in the room into an excited frenzy.
Bay News 9
Want to weigh in on Hillsborough school boundary changes? Now is your chance
TAMPA, Fla. — Parents in Hillsborough County have two more weeks to review the three possible redistricting proposals and submit their feedback to school board members. The proposed boundary changes could have a myriad of impacts, depending on which of the three scenarios school board members vote to move forward with.
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
