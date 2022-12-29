ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Northrop, Lakeland win in inaugural PSM Holiday Shootout

The Northrop and Lakeland girls both finished 2-0 at the inaugural Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout. Northrop, Lakeland win in inaugural PSM Holiday Shootout. The Northrop and Lakeland girls both finished 2-0 at the inaugural Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa helicopter crash: Vacationer describes escape, unaware Bucs backup quarterback saved him

Hunter Hupp was visiting Tampa from Philadelphia and gifted his parents with a scenic tour by helicopter of the region. But as they were returning to the airport, the engine failed and the aircraft crashed near Davis Islands. All four occupants made it to shore, partially thanks to the Buccaneers’ backup quarterback who arrived by jet ski. FOX 13's Evan Axelbank interviews Hunter in this unedited video.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Tampa man dies in Georgia after I-75 crash

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Tampa man died early Wednesday morning in Georgia after driving his car off the interstate, police said in a statement. According to a news release, officers with the Forsyth Police Department responded to a single-car crash at 3:24 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75. Once on the scene, police say they found a dead man and called for deputies with the county to investigate the crash.
TAMPA, FL
Mike

After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.

The Tampa police department announced on Tuesday that an officer had been fired for physically dragging a woman into jail. According to a police department news release, Officer Gregory Damon booked a woman into jail in violation of department policies after an internal investigation. The incident that occurred on November 17 was captured on security and body camera by the department.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
TAMPA, FL
Madame Noire

8th-Grader Challenged His Teacher To A Dance Battle And She Ate

A Black teacher from Hillsborough County has sparked joy across social media thanks to her epic dance moves. On Dec. 31, a video of a student challenging his teacher to a dance battle went viral. The short clip captures a student from Sumner High School, busting a few crafty moves in front of his 8th-grade class before challenging his teacher to step in. Surprisingly, the students are caught off guard when the teacher starts popping and locking, sending everyone in the room into an excited frenzy.
RIVERVIEW, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy