Wall Street capped a quiet day of trading with more losses Friday, as it closed the book on the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. The benchmark index finished with a loss of 19.4% for 2022, or 18.1%, including dividends. It’s just its third annual decline since the financial crisis 14 years ago and a painful reversal for investors after the S&P 500 notched a gain of nearly 27% in 2021. All told, the index lost $8.2 trillion in value, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Nasdaq composite, with a heavy component of technology stocks, racked up an even bigger loss of 33.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, posted an 8.8% loss for 2022.

15 HOURS AGO