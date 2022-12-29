ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location

Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City. Chef Dani Garcia is bringing Casa Dani, a famous New York City restaurant staple, to the Westfield Century City Mall next year as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The Westfield Mall is located at 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard and the food court area is on the third floor of the mall, near the AMC Century 14 theatres. Casa Dani will replace the now-closed Rocksugar.
Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2023 details announced

LOS ANGELES - The 2023 Food and Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure is just around the corner!. The annual festival will take place March 3 to April 25, 2023. Modeled after the successful EPCOT Food and Wine Festival, attendees can expect a similar experience, but California style!. SUGGESTED: Disney...
Sand Canyon resort plans to start over in new year

The city of Santa Clarita is asking the Beverly Hills entrepreneur whose goal is to put a world-class resort in the quiet, equestrian-friendly community of Sand Canyon to start over, after a One-Stop Review the city issued earlier this month, a city official said Friday. “So officially we’re viewing this...
The Best Soups in Orange County

I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
Torrance Rose Float Association asks for more volunteers ahead of parade

IRWINDALE, Calif. — The 2023 Tournament of Roses is just days away, but the Torrance Rose Float Association says you still have time to sign up for volunteer decorating shifts at Fiesta Parade Floats. This year, especially, the float makers say they could use extra help. Upcoming decorating days...
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Say goodbye to 2022 and kick off 2023 on a high note at one of Southern California’s many parties. And don’t forget about to check out the bands, horses and floats that will appear at the Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. Dec. 30. Bandfest. Robinson Stadium at...
Local girl scout makes a difference in the lives of shelter and rescue pets

Ariela Robinson is bringing cheer to shelter and rescue pets this holiday season. From a young age, she demonstrated a tremendous love for animals by volunteering her time, fostering the most vulnerable, and adopting four pets of her own. Now she is combining her passion for helping shelter and rescue pets live happier lives with her enjoyment of scouting by turning her life’s mission into a Girl Scout Gold Award.
What Triggered Los Angeles’ Latest Swim Advisory? Surfers, Read On

If you're vacationing in the Los Angeles area for New Year's, don't expect to go for a swim. Although storms in Southern California have resulted in enticing surf conditions, the surrounding waters have been deemed unsafe for swimming. Los Angeles beaches have released a swim advisory to avoid any and all coastal waters, because of runoff from storm drains, creeks, and rivers. But what exactly does that mean? What caused this to happen?
‘It’s too important to let go’: Sasha Kanno brings urban farming to Long Beach at Farm Lot 59

After spending time planting trees with the grassroots organization, Wrigley is Going Green, and creating a community garden also in the Wrigley neighborhood as part of a two-year pilot project, Kanno knew she wanted to turn more toward the production side, and began scouting properties for a full-scale farm. The post ‘It’s too important to let go’: Sasha Kanno brings urban farming to Long Beach at Farm Lot 59 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
The 8 Most Legendary Restaurants in All of LA

These Tried-and-True Restaurants Are Some of LA’s Most Iconic Eateries. Like many major cities, the LA culinary scene is known for having a pretty high turnover rate. From economic downturns to the Covid-19 pandemic, owning a restaurant in LA is not for the faint of heart. There are several establishments, however, that have stood the test of time and remain true culinary icons. From Old Hollywood hot spots to casual sandwich shops that never go out of style, the City of Angels is lucky to have so many iconic eateries that are still standing. As we say goodbye to 2022, let’s take some time to recognize some of the most legendary LA restaurants. Whether you’re a local or visiting the city for a few days, don’t forget to add these to your must-try list.
