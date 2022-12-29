Read full article on original website
Famed Rapper Reportedly MissingNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
All new buildings in LA must be electric-only.Raj guleriaLos Angeles, CA
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
5 Santa Monica Spots to Grab a Bite For Under $15
Headed to Los Angeles's coastal haven and need to grab a delicious bite while on a budget? Here are some of the best options in town The post 5 Santa Monica Spots to Grab a Bite For Under $15 appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
palisadesnews.com
Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location
Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City. Chef Dani Garcia is bringing Casa Dani, a famous New York City restaurant staple, to the Westfield Century City Mall next year as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The Westfield Mall is located at 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard and the food court area is on the third floor of the mall, near the AMC Century 14 theatres. Casa Dani will replace the now-closed Rocksugar.
foxla.com
Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2023 details announced
LOS ANGELES - The 2023 Food and Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure is just around the corner!. The annual festival will take place March 3 to April 25, 2023. Modeled after the successful EPCOT Food and Wine Festival, attendees can expect a similar experience, but California style!. SUGGESTED: Disney...
signalscv.com
Sand Canyon resort plans to start over in new year
The city of Santa Clarita is asking the Beverly Hills entrepreneur whose goal is to put a world-class resort in the quiet, equestrian-friendly community of Sand Canyon to start over, after a One-Stop Review the city issued earlier this month, a city official said Friday. “So officially we’re viewing this...
Gelson’s to Open at West Edge, Debut Two Dining Concepts
The upscale market will serve as an anchor at the emerging West Edge retail & office plaza
ArcLight Hollywood and Cinerama Dome to Reopen Next Year
The famed 14-screen multiplex and its lobby-restaurant concept will make a comeback in 2023
The weird and strange stories from 2022
These are not among the biggest stories of 2022, or the most-read or the subjects of best photos or videos. They’re just weird. The post The weird and strange stories from 2022 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
momcollective.com
The Best Soups in Orange County
I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
spectrumnews1.com
Torrance Rose Float Association asks for more volunteers ahead of parade
IRWINDALE, Calif. — The 2023 Tournament of Roses is just days away, but the Torrance Rose Float Association says you still have time to sign up for volunteer decorating shifts at Fiesta Parade Floats. This year, especially, the float makers say they could use extra help. Upcoming decorating days...
foxla.com
Community upset after hotels for homeless open near schools in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Two hotels in Woodland Hills - both near schools - are being refurbished for homeless housing. "We never got a chance to offer input, let alone say if it was okay," said the president of the Woodland Hills Homeowner Association, John Walker. One is located right across...
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 30-Jan. 5
Say goodbye to 2022 and kick off 2023 on a high note at one of Southern California’s many parties. And don’t forget about to check out the bands, horses and floats that will appear at the Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. Dec. 30. Bandfest. Robinson Stadium at...
Break room structure damaged in Disneyland blaze
Authorities today were investigating the cause of a small blaze at Disneyland this week. The blaze broke out about 3:30 a.m. Thursday in a 12-by-12-foot structure next to the New Orleans train station.
Snowy owl spotted on Orange County rooftop stuns community, draws crowd of spectators
An Orange County neighborhood surrounded by palm trees was stunned by an extremely rare sight: a snowy owl perched on a roof.
argonautnews.com
Local girl scout makes a difference in the lives of shelter and rescue pets
Ariela Robinson is bringing cheer to shelter and rescue pets this holiday season. From a young age, she demonstrated a tremendous love for animals by volunteering her time, fostering the most vulnerable, and adopting four pets of her own. Now she is combining her passion for helping shelter and rescue pets live happier lives with her enjoyment of scouting by turning her life’s mission into a Girl Scout Gold Award.
What Triggered Los Angeles’ Latest Swim Advisory? Surfers, Read On
If you're vacationing in the Los Angeles area for New Year's, don't expect to go for a swim. Although storms in Southern California have resulted in enticing surf conditions, the surrounding waters have been deemed unsafe for swimming. Los Angeles beaches have released a swim advisory to avoid any and all coastal waters, because of runoff from storm drains, creeks, and rivers. But what exactly does that mean? What caused this to happen?
‘It’s too important to let go’: Sasha Kanno brings urban farming to Long Beach at Farm Lot 59
After spending time planting trees with the grassroots organization, Wrigley is Going Green, and creating a community garden also in the Wrigley neighborhood as part of a two-year pilot project, Kanno knew she wanted to turn more toward the production side, and began scouting properties for a full-scale farm. The post ‘It’s too important to let go’: Sasha Kanno brings urban farming to Long Beach at Farm Lot 59 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
newportbeachindy.com
Friends of CASA Net $620K During Holiday Luncheon at VEA Newport Beach
Friends of CASA, a membership auxiliary of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County, hosted its annual Holiday Luncheon & Fashion Show on Thursday, December 8, at VEA Newport Beach. The Luncheon that began as a Holiday Tea 27 years ago has brought in over $6 million dollars since...
LA couple offering reward for safe return of stolen $8K French bulldog: 'Please bring my son back!'
A couple is heartbroken after their beloved French bulldog was snatched from them in a brazen robbery in the Los Angeles area. They're offering a reward for the safe return of their pet.
localemagazine.com
The 8 Most Legendary Restaurants in All of LA
These Tried-and-True Restaurants Are Some of LA’s Most Iconic Eateries. Like many major cities, the LA culinary scene is known for having a pretty high turnover rate. From economic downturns to the Covid-19 pandemic, owning a restaurant in LA is not for the faint of heart. There are several establishments, however, that have stood the test of time and remain true culinary icons. From Old Hollywood hot spots to casual sandwich shops that never go out of style, the City of Angels is lucky to have so many iconic eateries that are still standing. As we say goodbye to 2022, let’s take some time to recognize some of the most legendary LA restaurants. Whether you’re a local or visiting the city for a few days, don’t forget to add these to your must-try list.
