Jeffrey Epstein's 'sumptuous' 18-room apartment in Paris has been sold for more than $10 million, report says
Jeffrey Epstein's 7,965 square-foot apartment in Paris has been bought by a Bulgarian business figure for about $10.5 million, Bloomberg reported.
Daily Beast
U.S. Virgin Islands Sues JPMorgan Over Epstein Ties
The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands is suing JPMorgan Chase for allegedly aiding and benefitting from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring on his private island. The new lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, arrives a month after two victims of the late financier sued JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank, accusing the investment banks of reaping millions through their relationship with Epstein and his illicit enterprise.
New York Attorney General Asks Federal Judge in Florida to Dismiss Donald Trump’s Attempt to ‘End-Run’ New York Fraud Suit
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a federal judge in Florida to reject former President Donald Trump’s second attempt to “end-run” her fraud lawsuit against him in Manhattan. “This action is Mr. Trump’s second improper attempt to collaterally attack and end-run around rulings that have been...
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The ruling came after a federal appeals court issued a scathing opinion overturning the judge's initial decision to grant Trump a special master.
Donald Trump says it's hard to be a 'Trump' in New York City in reaction to his organization's tax fraud conviction
Donald Trump said he plans to appeal a Manhattan jury's decision to convict the Trump Organization of tax fraud on Tuesday.
"$7 billion taxpayer bailout": Sanders tells Buttigieg to hold Southwest's CEO accountable for greed
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday urged the Transportation Department to ensure Southwest's chief executive pays a price for mass U.S. flight cancellations that have left passengers and employees stranded around the country, throwing lives into chaos and drawing further attention to the company's business practices.
fox56news.com
Key Democrats ask State, Defense for records on Kushner family business
Two Democratic congressional committee chairs have co-authored letters to the State and Defense departments on Tuesday asking for an array of records on Jared Kushner’s family business, raising concerns about his financial interests as he influenced the Trump administration’s foreign policy in the Persian Gulf. House Oversight and...
