Police release details, name victims of Wednesday double homicide
UPDATE 11 A.M. — The Springfield Police Department in a press release laid out more details of the investigation into Wednesday’s double homicide. The police arrived at a North Link Avenue address to check on the well-being of a man who was suffering from facial injuries. When they arrived, they found that he had been […]
Springfield woman accused of shooting at ex-boyfriend, her truck
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police arrested a local woman suspected of shooting at her ex-boyfriend while he was driving her truck on Dec. 28. Jami Mae Parsons, 30, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Springfield Police Department officers were called to […]
KYTV
Two Springfield men federally charged in several gang-related shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield men have been federally charged after being involved in several Springfield shootings and some Kansas City shootings. Federal documents show 19-year-old Ezekiel King and 19-year-old Jardell Williams are facing federal gun and drug charges. According to a federal probable cause statement, in November 2021,...
KTTS
UPDATE: Police Investigate Accidental Shooting Of Juvenile
(KTTS News) – Springfield Police have released an update on a shooting death of a juvenile that took place earlier this week. The incident happened in the 4300 Block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the shooting appears to be the result of an accident. The...
KYTV
Police identify 2 killed in deadly shootings investigation in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police identified a couple found shot to death at a home in Springfield on Wednesday night. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) say the victims are Deundrea Woods, 30, and Mackenzie Lashley-Childers, 25, both of Springfield. Police have not identified a suspect in the shootings. According...
KYTV
Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
KYTV
Springfield neighborhood mourns death of a juvenile after an accidental shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield. The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the appears to be the result of an accident. While the investigation is ongoing, police do not believe the death is suspicious.
KYTV
FBI arrests escaped federal fugitive who was charged for distributing drugs in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - FBI agents in Kansas City arrested a man who had escaped federal custody in early December. According to a press release, 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks was arrested Friday around 11 a.m. Sparks was charged in a criminal complaint with escape from confinement on December 7. Sparks...
ksgf.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Man In Connection To Stolen Semi-Trucks
(KTTS News) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen semi-trucks. A weeks-long investigation led to one arrest. Randy King has been charged and is currently in custody at the Polk County Jail for one of the thefts. Officials with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say more...
myozarksonline.com
2 face charges after separate domestic assault incidents on Christmas Day
A Lebanon man is facing charges after two separate incidents on Christmas day. Lebanon Police responded to a motel in the 18-hundred-block of West Elm where an assault had taken place. At the scene, the victim reported that 35 year old Cory Dean O’Quinn began yelling at her, grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the bed, and wouldn’t let her leave. He then allegedly choked her, punched her in the face, tried to choke her with a phone cord, and hit her in the head with a glass object. After O’Quinn passed out, the victim was able to call for help. Officers took him into custody, and while at the Laclede County Jail, O’Quinn allegedly assaulted a Laclede County Deputy. In addition to the charge of domestic assault with no bond and he is charged with assault with a bond of $1-thousand-dollars.
St. Louis man pleads guilty to trafficking heroin in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A St. Louis man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in the Springfield area. Alphonso Battle, 55, pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin from Sept. 1, 2012, to April 3, 2017. Battle said he traveled from St. Louis to Springfield […]
kttn.com
Man from Missouri pleads guilty to heroin trafficking, faces up to 40 years in prison
A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court today to his role in a conspiracy to distribute kilogram-quantities of heroin in the Springfield, Mo., area. Alphonso L. Battle, 55, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin from Sept. 1, 2012, to April 3, 2017.
ksgf.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Stolen Tow Truck
(KTTS News) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a stolen tow truck. The tow truck belongs to Affordable Towing and was stolen in the 300 block of West Scott. The black, 2017 Ford F650 Super Crew tow truck has affordable towing...
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Attack by pit bulls at Willard campus leaves six seriously injured
"would have been much worse had our staff not immediately sprung into action" Twenty-one people were attacked by two pit bulls which came onto the playground of Willard Intermediate South on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Eighteen of those involved in the attack were students, while three were teachers. Six suffered injuries requiring medical attention.
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Dealing with infestation issues in Springfield rental homes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Safe and affordable housing is what Springfield strives to provide. But some renters say they have problems getting issues addressed with their landlords and have turned to us for help. “It’s ridiculous. I know almost every one of the tenants has complained about it,” said Laura...
Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
City of Springfield Asks Residents to Refrain from Dripping Faucets
The City of Springfield is joining other local and regional utility districts in asking the public to turn off dripping faucets now that the temperature has increased. The large amount of service leaks has resulted in a high volume of water loss which places a strain on the utility’s ability to ensure adequate water pressure and fire suppression capabilities.
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
ksgf.com
New Greene County Judges And Officials Sworn In On Thursday
(KTTS News) – Several judiciary officials for the Greene County government and the 31st Judicial Circuit — which covers Greene County — were sworn in Thursday afternoon. The ceremony lasted about an hour and was held in the Historic Courthouse Rotunda off North Boonville Avenue in Springfield.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Dept. of Labor claims Springfield private school founder pocketed teacher retirement funds for vacations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side Investigation, a former private school founder now faces a lawsuit from the Department of Labor. She’s accused of using the money that is supposed to be going to teachers’ retirement funds for her expenses. In April 2020, On Your...
