Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

Springfield woman accused of shooting at ex-boyfriend, her truck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police arrested a local woman suspected of shooting at her ex-boyfriend while he was driving her truck on Dec. 28. Jami Mae Parsons, 30, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Springfield Police Department officers were called to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Two Springfield men federally charged in several gang-related shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield men have been federally charged after being involved in several Springfield shootings and some Kansas City shootings. Federal documents show 19-year-old Ezekiel King and 19-year-old Jardell Williams are facing federal gun and drug charges. According to a federal probable cause statement, in November 2021,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

UPDATE: Police Investigate Accidental Shooting Of Juvenile

(KTTS News) – Springfield Police have released an update on a shooting death of a juvenile that took place earlier this week. The incident happened in the 4300 Block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the shooting appears to be the result of an accident. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police identify 2 killed in deadly shootings investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police identified a couple found shot to death at a home in Springfield on Wednesday night. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) say the victims are Deundrea Woods, 30, and Mackenzie Lashley-Childers, 25, both of Springfield. Police have not identified a suspect in the shootings. According...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

2 face charges after separate domestic assault incidents on Christmas Day

A Lebanon man is facing charges after two separate incidents on Christmas day. Lebanon Police responded to a motel in the 18-hundred-block of West Elm where an assault had taken place. At the scene, the victim reported that 35 year old Cory Dean O’Quinn began yelling at her, grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the bed, and wouldn’t let her leave. He then allegedly choked her, punched her in the face, tried to choke her with a phone cord, and hit her in the head with a glass object. After O’Quinn passed out, the victim was able to call for help. Officers took him into custody, and while at the Laclede County Jail, O’Quinn allegedly assaulted a Laclede County Deputy. In addition to the charge of domestic assault with no bond and he is charged with assault with a bond of $1-thousand-dollars.
LEBANON, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Attack by pit bulls at Willard campus leaves six seriously injured

"would have been much worse had our staff not immediately sprung into action" Twenty-one people were attacked by two pit bulls which came onto the playground of Willard Intermediate South on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Eighteen of those involved in the attack were students, while three were teachers. Six suffered injuries requiring medical attention.
WILLARD, MO
KOLR10 News

Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
OZARK, MO
ksgf.com

New Greene County Judges And Officials Sworn In On Thursday

(KTTS News) – Several judiciary officials for the Greene County government and the 31st Judicial Circuit — which covers Greene County — were sworn in Thursday afternoon. The ceremony lasted about an hour and was held in the Historic Courthouse Rotunda off North Boonville Avenue in Springfield.
GREENE COUNTY, MO

