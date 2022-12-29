Read full article on original website
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewport News, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport NewsTed RiversNewport News, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
coastalvirginiamag.com
Local Chocolate Shops for Valentine’s
Valentine’s Day is almost here, which means time is of the essence when it comes to planning a celebration with your significant other. Whenever you come up short on romantic ideas, chocolate is there to pick up the pieces. Thankfully, Coastal Virginia is rich in talented candy makers who are ready to turn all of your chocolate dreams into a reality.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach rings in 2023 with 'Last Night on the Town'
People in Virginia Beach said they are excited to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023! But if you've been drinking, think twice before getting behind the wheel.
peninsulachronicle.com
The Cobbler Cafe Opens In Midtown Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-There’s a new hotspot in town for those craving a delectable dessert sure to tantalize the tastebuds. The Cobbler Cafe opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4. The new business is located at 10153 Jefferson Ave., Suite C, in the Francisco Village Shopping Center of Midtown Newport News, adjacent to Lily’s Furniture & Mattress.
Where to go in Hampton Roads to celebrate on New Year's Eve
It's time for a new year and there are plenty of ways you can celebrate throughout Hampton Roads region!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
Thousands expected to be at Norfolk Scope Arena for New Year's Eve block party
New Year's Eve, a night full of fun festivities and celebrations is just hours away and one of the largest arenas in Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Scope, will be having a night filled with R&B music.
WAVY News 10
Babies arrive in Hampton Roads to greet new year
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The first babies of 2023 were welcomed into the world at three different Hampton Roads hospitals. The first baby born in a Sentara hospital this morning was born just before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital. The next baby born at a Sentara hospital came...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Local Love: Callie and Dan
Twas the season for a festive and fabulous wedding for Callie and Dan Lewis, who met while attending Old Dominion University. Their love for one another and a shared love of the Christmas season inspired their magical event during the most wonderful time of the year. Held at Williamsburg’s elegant Colonial Heritage club, their special day was coordinated by Corey Pollock, Jennifer Ward and Wendy Green, who the couple says made their “dream wedding come to life.”
WAVY News 10
$100K winner in Va. Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Though no one from Hampton Roads won the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, there was a $100,000 winner from Chesapeake. The $1 million winners come from:. Midlothian – Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way. Danville -Mills Grill &...
Big Builds: Where Hampton Roads' major developments stand as 2023 begins
From the HRBT expansion to the Virginia Beach Dome Site project and Military Circle, the region's major developments hope to make major strides in the new year.
Drinks still flow at The Vanguard for NYE amid staffing shortages, rising costs
The ongoing economic challenges could impact New Year’s Eve celebrations. Some bars and restaurants in Hampton Roads are still feeling the impacts of worker shortages and rising costs.
New Year's Eve crash sends 6 to hospital in Virginia Beach
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Virginia Beach on New Year's Eve, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
Reminder: Tolls to cross the Elizabeth River just went up
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The new year brings with it higher tolls for those who cross the Elizabeth River to Portsmouth from either Norfolk or Chesapeake. To use the Downtown or Midtown Tunnels, for E-ZPass riders in passenger vehicles, the tolls will go up 27 cents during peak hours and 16 cents anytime else.
Gloucester County's first Chipotle to open Friday, first 5 customers in line get free merch
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester residents: gone are the days of crossing the Coleman Bridge to get a burrito bowl. On Friday, the county's first Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in the Shoppes at Gloucester shopping center between Wendy's and McDonald's. That's on Route 17, nearly across from the Walmart.
6 injured following three-vehicle crash on Kempsville Rd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 6:09 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kempsville Rd. Police say there were multiple vehicles involved and there were multiple injuries.
Last Night on the Town NYE Party to impact traffic in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach police will be closing portions of Town Center on Saturday due to the Last Night on the Town New Year's Eve Party.
coastalvirginiamag.com
Wind Power in Newport News Yard District
On a recent Wednesday, scratch that, “WINDSday,” a crowd gathered near the corner of West Avenue and 23rd Street in Newport News at the newly established Yard District for a dedication ceremony involving a kinetic sculpture titled Fluidity, which was unveiled by the city last year. The contemporary...
$30,000 worth of items stolen from Norfolk clothing store | Business founder speaks out
NORFOLK, Va. — Exclusive Clothing and More sits tucked between businesses on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk. It held high-quality sneakers like Nikes and Jordan brands, along with clothing and other items. On Christmas morning, two men targeted the store for its valuable merchandise, Norfolk detectives said. "We...
Firefighters put out an early morning fire at church in Suffolk
Emergency Communications was contacted at 04:18 a.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at 04:23 a.m
