Norfolk, VA

coastalvirginiamag.com

Local Chocolate Shops for Valentine’s

Valentine’s Day is almost here, which means time is of the essence when it comes to planning a celebration with your significant other. Whenever you come up short on romantic ideas, chocolate is there to pick up the pieces. Thankfully, Coastal Virginia is rich in talented candy makers who are ready to turn all of your chocolate dreams into a reality.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Cobbler Cafe Opens In Midtown Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-There’s a new hotspot in town for those craving a delectable dessert sure to tantalize the tastebuds. The Cobbler Cafe opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4. The new business is located at 10153 Jefferson Ave., Suite C, in the Francisco Village Shopping Center of Midtown Newport News, adjacent to Lily’s Furniture & Mattress.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
NORFOLK, VA
Babies arrive in Hampton Roads to greet new year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The first babies of 2023 were welcomed into the world at three different Hampton Roads hospitals. The first baby born in a Sentara hospital this morning was born just before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital. The next baby born at a Sentara hospital came...
NORFOLK, VA
Local Love: Callie and Dan

Twas the season for a festive and fabulous wedding for Callie and Dan Lewis, who met while attending Old Dominion University. Their love for one another and a shared love of the Christmas season inspired their magical event during the most wonderful time of the year. Held at Williamsburg’s elegant Colonial Heritage club, their special day was coordinated by Corey Pollock, Jennifer Ward and Wendy Green, who the couple says made their “dream wedding come to life.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
$100K winner in Va. Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Though no one from Hampton Roads won the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, there was a $100,000 winner from Chesapeake. The $1 million winners come from:. Midlothian – Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way. Danville -Mills Grill &...
VIRGINIA STATE
Reminder: Tolls to cross the Elizabeth River just went up

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The new year brings with it higher tolls for those who cross the Elizabeth River to Portsmouth from either Norfolk or Chesapeake. To use the Downtown or Midtown Tunnels, for E-ZPass riders in passenger vehicles, the tolls will go up 27 cents during peak hours and 16 cents anytime else.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Wind Power in Newport News Yard District

On a recent Wednesday, scratch that, “WINDSday,” a crowd gathered near the corner of West Avenue and 23rd Street in Newport News at the newly established Yard District for a dedication ceremony involving a kinetic sculpture titled Fluidity, which was unveiled by the city last year. The contemporary...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
