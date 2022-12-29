ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

WSMV

Teens arrested, charged for carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department arrested four teens who were caught driving in a stolen vehicle. Metro Police located the stolen vehicle, a 2008 silver Honda Accord, on Tuesday night. The car was stolen at gunpoint from another teenager last week, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville man wanted for stabbing someone with a knife

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are asking the public to help find 37-year-old Marshall Reed, who is under a warrant for aggravated assault. On Dec. 22, police were called to a scene on Avalon Street after hearing of a reported stabbing. According to officers, Reed had taken out...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and is now facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Nashville on Wednesday. Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 571 Charles E. Davis Blvd. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests

The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Arrest made in Idaho murders

Arnold’s Country Kitchen closing after 40+ years …. A longtime Nashville staple will be closing its doors soon. Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year’s …. The countdown has officially started, and as the City of Nashville inches closer to the new year, police agencies are also getting prepared.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Police looking for suspect in armed robbery from October

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police have identified one of the suspects in an armed robbery from Oct. 24 on Riverside Drive. Police are looking for Isaiah Porter, 20, on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Charles Gill. Anyone with information about Porter’s whereabouts is asked...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Bellevue antique shop robbed

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are looking for burglary suspects who employees say robbed a Bellevue antique shop the day after Christmas. Early Monday morning, 70 South Antiques had “very specific items” stolen in just under three minutes, according to a Facebook post. Surveillance video caught the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Human remains found in Putnam County believed to be missing man

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Human remains found in Putnam County on Wednesday are believed to be those of a missing Baxter man. Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said the remains, found by firefighters in a wooded area near Bethlehem Church of Christ, are “most likely” the skeletal remains of 35-year-old Perry Isaac Bowman.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WKRN

BNA responds to viral video of officer argument

After a video of a BNA officer threatening to arrest people for trespassing at the Nashville Airport surfaced, the airport said the officer was dispatched to "escort passengers to the pre-security ticketing counters." BNA responds to viral video of officer argument. After a video of a BNA officer threatening to...
NASHVILLE, TN

