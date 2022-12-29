ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk officials chose Military Circle mall developer behind closed doors, deviating from own guidelines

By Daniel Berti, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AywrD_0jxXKtCn00
Members of the Norfolk Economic Development Authority discussed demolishing Military Circle Mall and the future of the area at their August meeting at Military Circle mall in Norfolk on Aug. 3, 2022. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Norfolk city officials deviated significantly from the guidelines set forth in its own selection process when it began negotiating with a developer to redevelop Military Circle mall earlier this year, The Virginian-Pilot has confirmed.

The city’s Economic Development Authority, which owns the mall, issued a “request for proposal,” known as an RFP, in 2021 seeking formal proposals to redevelop the site. It set clear guidelines for how the authority and the city would evaluate each proposal and make a final selection, including a detailed method to score and rank each proposal by a review committee.

But the scoring was never done. A review committee was never formed. And the selection of which development group will win the massive redevelopment project has taken an unusual route.

Instead, the City Council decided behind closed doors who it wanted for the project. The council voted 8-0 in closed session earlier this year to begin negotiations with Wellness Circle, which submitted a $1.1 billion proposal to remake the 75-acre site with a 200-room hotel, more than 1,100 new housing units and a 16,000-seat arena. Negotiations between the city and the Wellness Circle development team, which includes Virginia Beach-based musicians Pharrell Williams and Pusha T, have dragged on for months.

It is one of three proposals submitted to the city to redevelop the site .

City Manager Chip Filer confirmed in an interview with The Pilot the formal scoring and ranking process never happened. Asked for a reason why, he said City Council members — not a review committee — scored the proposals “in their heads,” and took into consideration factors that a formal score would have measured.

If the scores had been done, Filer said he believed they “would have shown Wellness Circle with the highest score” of the three.

Authority Interim Director Sean Washington also offered no explanation for why the scoring did not occur.

When asked to explain why no scores were created, Washington would not answer the question. Instead, he repeatedly pointed out the authority was legally allowed to deviate from the process. He pointed to a single line in the RFP that states the EDA holds the right to “revise, supplement, withdraw or cancel all or part of this RFP for any reason.”

“We had the right to deviate from the process to make the decision that’s in the best interest of the city,” Washington said. “It was legal and justified.”

The authority’s scoring system for the RFP would have ranked each proposal on a 100-point scale, taking into account “key factors” such as the “overall quality, detail and breadth of the proposed development concepts” and the “net economic benefit to the City.”

The review committee was supposed to receive presentations from each development team and evaluate them. When the review was complete, the request for proposal states that the authority would begin “the process of selecting the Proposal that is most favorable to the EDA and the City of Norfolk.”

Instead, the presentations were given to the City Council.

“We were in the process of trying to move forward with setting up a committee,” Washington said. “Presentations were done in front of the City Council and they went ahead and jumped in the driver’s seat from there.”

A formal selection on behalf of the authority was never provided to the city or the City Council.

Washington initially told The Pilot “the opinion of the EDA was shared with the city leadership,” but later stated there was no consensus among the authority’s staff or its board about which project was best.

“There was never any specific selection by the EDA. It was obviously a little bit of a mixed bag, because there were pros and cons with all three in the proposals,” Washington said. “There were various opinions between the EDA board and staff regarding the three proposals.”

Daniel Berti, daniel.berti@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 7

Penipulation
1d ago

Sounds like they're taking a page out of the corrupt Portsmouth City Council playbook!! Just wai & see what happens when the lawsuits need to be paid out!

Reply
3
independent patriot
1d ago

it is obvious, Pharrell Williams. the council was wined and dined

Reply(1)
9
Seahag
1d ago

Hampton demolished Collesum Mall. Made a strip mall. Bad mistake.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginia Business

Suffolk logistics center moves ahead

Despite lingering community opposition, Suffolk officials remain committed to the Port 460 Logistics Center, a warehouse complex on Pruden Boulevard at the U.S. Route 58 interchange, a major freight corridor to the Port of Virginia. In September 2022, Suffolk City Council approved rezoning 540 acres from general commercial and agricultural...
SUFFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hilton Village and Phoebus Named to New Virginia Main Street Program

Two Hampton Roads communities have been chosen for a new program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) aimed at strengthening small-town business communities. Hilton Village in Newport News and Phoebus in Hampton will be among ten Virginia towns to participate in the first Mobilizing Main...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
shoredailynews.com

Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hampton, VA

Hampton, an independent city in Virginia, is blessed with miles of coastline and spectacular water scenery and is situated on the Chesapeake Bay's entrance. The city is right in the middle of the East Coast and the Hampton Roads territory. Hampton was founded in 1610 and is one of America's...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

VB, Chesapeake to get farmland preservation grants

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach and Chesapeake are among five localities across Virginia to receive farmland preservation grants from the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Farmland Preservation. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the $875,000 in grant awards Wednesday. The five localities, which...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

HRT announces service changes for January

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit has announced service changes to begin Jan. 15. Route 6 South Norfolk – Will terminate at Robert Hall and service to Summit Pointe will be eliminated. Route 14 Battlefield Boulevard – Will no longer service Greenbrier Mall & Summit Pointe....
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office

YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy