F**k Domestic terrorism
1d ago
the right wing in this country is completely out of their mind. they're not vaccinating their children and now we have this
Washington Examiner
Measles in Ohio: The center of a major outbreak
Central Ohio is the epicenter of a sizable measles outbreak in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of 117 cases reported nationwide, Franklin County, Ohio, accounted for 82. That's 70% of the total nationwide case count, according to data from the CDC and Columbus Public Health.
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded
A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health officials said. The 1,406 pounds (638 kilograms) of raw sprouts was distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound (113-gram and 1.13-kilogram) packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.
Bacteria that Causes Rare Brain Disease Found in Iowa
While this isn't quite the same as the brain-eating amoeba headline we shared in July of this year, it's definitely not something to be taken lightly for the folks here in Iowa. According to the Des Moines Register, "State public health officials say 'multiple cases' of meningococcal disease have been...
Sickness spreading throughout region as end of year nears
BELLEVUE, Pa. — It’s hard to find someone who hasn’t come down with something this month. “Yea they’ve gotten sick but nothing too severe or I’ve had to take them to the hospital,” said Allison Park mom Valerie Harper. Haper has two little ones...
Salmonella risks prompt recall alert in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall alert has been issued after the discovery of possible salmonella contamination in products sold in three midwestern states. The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall after SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled two lots of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells due to potential contamination with salmonella. The company directly distributed […]
DEA seized millions of lethal fentanyl doses across five states, including Iowa
OMAHA, Nebraska — Millions of lethal doses of fentanyl were seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration Omaha Division across five states, including Iowa, this year. The DEA said they seized nearly 4.7 million doses in both pill and powder form from Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Iowa. Nationally the DEA seized more than […]
Suspect arrested in Idaho student murders
Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in Pennsylvania in a major break in the murder case of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds last month. Danya Bacchus reports.
More states are making it easier to learn how much an open job pays
More job seekers will soon be able to tell how big or small a paycheck they can expect for listed openings. Part of an effort to reduce pay disparities for women and minorities, four states — California, New York, Rhode Island and Washington — have salary transparency laws taking effect in January.
Judge rules suspect in Colorado voting machine tampering case is incompetent
A man accused of tampering with a voting machine during Colorado's primary election is mentally incompetent and cannot continue with court proceedings, a judge ruled Thursday. At the request of Richard Patton's lawyer and prosecutors, Judge William Alexander also ordered that Patton undergo outpatient mental health treatment in hopes of making him well enough so he can be prosecuted.
Plastic surgery provider faces federal lawsuit over allegedly posting fake reviews
A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan, misled patients and the public...
CBS News
Crew arrested in connection to burglaries across multiple Illinois counties
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday. Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars. Detectives say...
3 parents dead after falling into frozen Arizona lake while trying "to get some pictures out on the ice"
A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. Authorities and a family friend said the three were taking photos when the ice gave way and they fell through. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed...
Denver snowstorm strands hundreds of drivers
A snowstorm buried parts of Colorado, leaving drivers stranded along Interstate 70. More than a dozen states are now under winter weather alerts. Jasmine Arenas has the latest.
Florida teacher holds dance-off with her eighth-grade student during an exam break
Eighth-grade teacher Yolanda Turner stole the show at her Florida school for dueling it out with one of her students during an impromptu dance off in the cafeteria.
Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed while departing an oil platform. The helicopter's pilot and three oil workers went into the Gulf of Mexico about 8:40 a.m. CST, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard's 8th District headquartered in New Orleans. Crews in a boat and a helicopter had found no sign of them by evening.
Southern California deputy shot, killed during traffic stop
A Southern California deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed, and the suspect was later shot and killed by officers following a police pursuit. Just before 2 p.m. local time, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was shot after pulling over a vehicle in the city of Jurupa Valley, according to the sheriff's department. He later died of his wounds.
Polygamous leader accused of taking over 20 wives, including underage girls, pleads not guilty as FBI investigates his community
A polygamous leader accused of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border. Sam Bateman's case is the most recent example of law enforcement taking action...
Biden signs $1.7 trillion government funding bill: CBS News Flash Dec. 30, 2022
President Biden signed a $1.7 trillion spending package to fund the government. It includes $45 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine. New York state’s first dispensary of legal recreational marijuana has opened in New York City. And the confetti test run in Times Square ahead of New Year’s Eve was a success!
Keystone Pipeline back up and running after oil spill in rural Kansas creek
A damaged section of the Keystone Pipeline that spewed about 14,000 barrels of oil into a Kansas creek has been repaired, Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy announced Thursday. "After completing repairs, inspections and testing we proceeded with a controlled restart of the Cushing Extension, safely returning the Keystone Pipeline to...
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy vegetables, long-expired food, and hamburger buns gnawed upon by rodents. One fast-food restaurant in Des Moines was cited for an overall lack of sanitation due to an accumulation of food debris, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
