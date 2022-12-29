ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate One ⚓️
1d ago

Your Damm right it does! Why has it taken so long for reform to even be considered? Is it because these multi-millionaires and Billionaires, control how their taxes are done and pay only what they want to pay? Reform must happen now...

john gann
1d ago

Why in the hell is it so hard to pass a flat rate tax for everyone hmmm could it be rich people don't want to pay anything?

flashgordon n co
1d ago

fact ! Reagan rigged the tax system so you would have to go back and take out All the rich folks and business tax cuts, then Bush1 corporate tax cuts ,then Bush2 corporate tax cuts and give Our deductibles back and lower Our tax rate

