Southwest cancels another 2,500 flights Thursday

Southwest Airlines is again cancelling about 2,500 flights Thursday, about the same numbers as yesterday and the day before.

The company has been in the midst of a scheduling melt down since the weekend when massive winter storms started the cascade of cancellations.

Last night, Ryan Green Southwest's Chief Commercial Officer said in a video that the company is offering concessions from its normal policies through its Website, southwest.com where links can be found to submit information on how to receive missing bags or to submit a request for a full refund for canceled flights.

Ryan also repeated the company's apologies as "the first step of making things right."

