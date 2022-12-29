ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRLD News Radio

Southwest cancels another 2,500 flights Thursday

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQgAe_0jxXKik200

Southwest Airlines is again cancelling about 2,500 flights Thursday, about the same numbers as yesterday and the day before.

The company has been in the midst of a scheduling melt down since the weekend when massive winter storms started the cascade of cancellations.

Last night, Ryan Green Southwest's Chief Commercial Officer said in a video that the company is offering concessions from its normal policies through its Website, southwest.com where links can be found to submit information on how to receive missing bags or to submit a request for a full refund for canceled flights.

Ryan also repeated the company's apologies as "the first step of making things right."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
disneyfoodblog.com

Why Your Southwest Airlines Flight Might Be CANCELED Until December 31st

Let’s be honest — holiday traveling is not for the faint of heart!. With crowds at the airports, heavy traffic on the roads, and unpredictable weather conditions, there are a lot of things to consider before packing up and heading out this time of year. For some people, traveling is the only way that they can see their families during the holidays, and that holly jolly vacation may have just turned into a transportation nightmare.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Incredible Photo Shows Hundreds of Unclaimed Bags at Denver Airport Amid Southwest Debacle

The holiday season represents one of the busiest times of the year for travel. This year, AAA expected more than 100 million Americans to drive or fly more than 50 miles to visit family. However, Southwest Airlines recently turned an already chaotic time of year into a nightmare. Following Christmas Sunday, the company canceled thousands of flights, wreaking havoc on holiday travel plans. Now, days after the meltdown began, photos and videos have gone viral showing hundreds of unclaimed bags at airports nationwide. The following shows just a fraction of those unclaimed bags crowding a Denver airport nearly a week after Christmas Eve.
DENVER, CO
americanmilitarynews.com

Southwest Airlines cancels at least 80% of flights at Logan, Bradley airports on Tuesday

Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights across the country over the past holiday week. Boston Logan International Airport and Bradley International Airport in Connecticut weren’t left unscathed. FlightAware.com, a site that tracks airline activity across the United States, showed that Southwest had 62% of its flights canceled departing and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Southwest flights mostly back on track

Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday in Colorado and across the country as the carrier sought to make amends with thousands of passengers whose holiday travel plans were upended after a winter storm last weekend.The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week, reported less than 50 cancellations at midday Friday, according to tracking service FlightAware. While that was still more than United, American and Delta combined, it marked significant progress following one of the most chaotic weeks in aviation history for a single airline.At Denver International Airport there were 14 Southwest...
COLORADO STATE
TODAY.com

Southwest cancels 70% of its flights as travelers try to get home

Thousands of Southwest Airline flights scheduled to depart on Tuesday and Wednesday have been canceled following the beleaguered airline’s admission that it would fly just one-third of its schedule in the travel-heavy days after Christmas. As of Tuesday morning, more than 2,500 Southwest flights, or 62% of its schedule,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy