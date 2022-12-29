Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Related
WATE
Knoxville nonprofit shares gratitude after receiving large donation from Casey’s & Gatorade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Any child can pick up a basketball, football or even a baseball, but what they do after that initial moment can determine what their future may look like. The bigger challenge is not every child’s access to sports is equal. It’s an issue that an organization known as the Center City Youth Sports Program aims to change in our community.
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase win or learn isn’t just a play for the basketball court. The motto also applies to a lifestyle for one East Tennessee father-son duo. “I love playing the game of basketball. It’s just, it’s just fun. And it teaches about life a lot,” King Peace, a 9-year-old basketball player, said.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville push up man hits 2.6 million for 2022
Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in Lenoir City, stresses the importance of firework safety for New Year’s Eve celebrations this year. Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20s and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on her 105th birthday. Gatlinburg preps for NYE celebration.
WATE
No clean water in Cocke County
The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
WATE
Reaction to Tennessee's Execution report
There's growing anger from some people, following Governor Lee's release of the third-party execution report. The report found Tennessee's Department of Corrections only followed its own protocol for lethal injections once in the past four years. Reaction to Tennessee’s Execution report. There's growing anger from some people, following Governor...
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Chamber of Commerce found the 30 loneliest cities in America, including this town in Tennessee.
Mold found in ice machine at North Knoxville fast-food restaurant
The Sonic Drive-In on Broadway received an 85 following the health inspection. This is a passing score as a score of 69 or below is considered failing.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
Knoxville nonprofit dealing with water damages worth thousands
Pipes froze and burst at Sacred Ground Hospice House over the holiday weekend leading to flooding and water damage.
wvlt.tv
UT student athlete to become Tennessee Fund ‘Shareholders Society’ member
MIAMI, Fl. (WVLT) - Tennessee football player and entrepreneur Grant Frerking is set to make a gift to become the newest member of the Tennessee Fund’s “Shareholder Society” after his college football career concludes Friday at the Orange Bowl. “As my time as a Tennessee student-athlete comes...
wvlt.tv
Fireworks safety for New Year’s Eve
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With New Year’s Eve approaching, many people are looking forward to setting off fireworks, but Knoxville Assistant Fire Chief Brent Seymour stressed the importance of safety. “We have seen incidents in the past where folks believe the fireworks to be extinguished once they were shot...
WBIR
Three-day RAM clinic coming to East Tenn.
If you're in need of a health check-up, Remote Area Medical has you covered. It will begin on Jan. 13 and will run through Jan. 15 at the Jacob Building.
wvlt.tv
Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
See the snowfall totals in East TN, Dec. 26
Some areas had light snow covering and sticking to the ground in East Tennessee, including at the WATE 6 station Monday, Dec. 26.
8-month-old chimpanzee ‘Stevie’ makes public debut at Zoo Knoxville
An eight-month chimpanzee is ready to make her official public debut at Zoo Knoxville. Stevie has gained the affection of many who have been following her life since her birth in April and now members of the public can go meet her for themselves.
WATE
Add a little ‘sparkle’ to your NYE party
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Go out of 2022 with something sweet. A unique and fun small business is excited to bring you and you guests the best party favor yet– cotton candy. Keri Sanders, owner of Flossy Knox, created her business solely on Instagram to bring fun, color,...
Princeton Fant and his daughter Aaliyah share a special bond
KNOVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a few players on the Tennessee football team that are dads. Defensive back Brandon Turnage has a little girl, and so does tight end Princeton Fant. After Tennessee wins, Fant’s daughter Aaliyah steals the spotlight from her dad, smiling for the camera and emulating what Princeton does on the field. […]
Multi-agency operation locates 12 at-risk or missing children in Tennessee
An operation aimed at finding at-risk children. A look inside how it works and how many kids it helped find.
Comments / 2