Knoxville, TN

WATE

Knoxville nonprofit shares gratitude after receiving large donation from Casey’s & Gatorade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Any child can pick up a basketball, football or even a baseball, but what they do after that initial moment can determine what their future may look like. The bigger challenge is not every child’s access to sports is equal. It’s an issue that an organization known as the Center City Youth Sports Program aims to change in our community.
wvlt.tv

Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase win or learn isn’t just a play for the basketball court. The motto also applies to a lifestyle for one East Tennessee father-son duo. “I love playing the game of basketball. It’s just, it’s just fun. And it teaches about life a lot,” King Peace, a 9-year-old basketball player, said.
wvlt.tv

Knoxville push up man hits 2.6 million for 2022

Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in Lenoir City, stresses the importance of firework safety for New Year’s Eve celebrations this year. Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20s and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on her 105th birthday. Gatlinburg preps for NYE celebration.
WATE

No clean water in Cocke County

The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
WATE

Reaction to Tennessee's Execution report

There's growing anger from some people, following Governor Lee's release of the third-party execution report. The report found Tennessee's Department of Corrections only followed its own protocol for lethal injections once in the past four years. Reaction to Tennessee’s Execution report. There's growing anger from some people, following Governor...
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
wvlt.tv

Fireworks safety for New Year’s Eve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With New Year’s Eve approaching, many people are looking forward to setting off fireworks, but Knoxville Assistant Fire Chief Brent Seymour stressed the importance of safety. “We have seen incidents in the past where folks believe the fireworks to be extinguished once they were shot...
WBIR

Three-day RAM clinic coming to East Tenn.

If you're in need of a health check-up, Remote Area Medical has you covered. It will begin on Jan. 13 and will run through Jan. 15 at the Jacob Building.
wvlt.tv

Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
WATE

Add a little ‘sparkle’ to your NYE party

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Go out of 2022 with something sweet. A unique and fun small business is excited to bring you and you guests the best party favor yet– cotton candy. Keri Sanders, owner of Flossy Knox, created her business solely on Instagram to bring fun, color,...
WATE

Princeton Fant and his daughter Aaliyah share a special bond

KNOVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a few players on the Tennessee football team that are dads. Defensive back Brandon Turnage has a little girl, and so does tight end Princeton Fant. After Tennessee wins, Fant’s daughter Aaliyah steals the spotlight from her dad, smiling for the camera and emulating what Princeton does on the field. […]
