ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

The best restaurant in RI and MA, according to Guy Fieri

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etlit_0jxXIxo700

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri has visited thousands of restaurants across the globe.

The Flavortown food critic has filmed more than 40 seasons of “ Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives ,” and it’s estimated he has visited more than 1,250 restaurants in the process.

Mashed, a food news and recipe site, decided to go state by state and compile a list of Fieri’s favorite food destinations in each state.

Fieri has been to 10 restaurants in Rhode Island on his show, but one in East Providence tops them all.

The Italian Corner , located at 10 Boyd Avenue, has real Italian food that you would be served in Italy today. Everything at the restaurant is from Italy including the recipes, the pasta machines, and even the chef.

Right when you walk in there is a massive display of deli meats. There is also a “pasta room” in the back where fresh noodles are made every day.

When Fieri made his visit to the Italian Corner , the brasato sandwich special on a fresh-baked roll had his mouth-watering. If you come on the weekend for dinner, Fieiri suggests ordering the homemade tortellini bolognese with ragu.

Crossing over state lines into Massachusetts, Fieri has checked out 37 restaurants but one in Boston has taken the top spot.

The Yankee Lobster Company , located at 300 Nothern Avenue in the Seaport District, is the best place around to get lobster. The Bay State is known for its local seafood, and the restaurant is run by a family that’s been in the fishing business for generations — specifically within the lobster industry.

Aside from the restaurant, there is a market where you can pick up freshly made seafood specialties or buy fresh seafood by the pound to take home.

When Fieri made his visit to the Yankee Lobster , he called the lobster mac ‘n’ cheese “ridiculous,” and the cod cakes tasted like the “perfect storm.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Boston Italian Restaurant 'Soft Launches' Its Reopening

A beloved Italian eatery that closed in 2020 after 27 years in business "soft launched" its reopening under new ownership this week and is teasing patrons about when they will be able to get their next pasta fix, according to BosGuy.Casa Giacomo was formerly known as Giacomo's and was owned by…
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
Turnto10.com

Summit General Store in Coventry says goodbye after 55 years

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — For 55 years, the Summit General Store in Coventry has been the place to go to for groceries, pet food, and catching up with your neighbors. But the owners said the business never recovered from the pandemic and hasn't caught up to the changing times.
COVENTRY, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 New England restaurants land on OpenTable’s 2022 list of the ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ in America

BOSTON — Three restaurants in New England, including two that call Boston home, have been named among the very best eateries in the United States. OpenTable recently revealed its list of the “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022″ after analyzing more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America -- all of which were submitted by foodies.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday

A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name

This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Caught in Southie

Coming Soon to the Neighborhood: Dumpling Daughter

Dumpling Daughter– a local restaurant group that specializes in buns, noodles, and, most importantly dumplings – will be opening on West Broadway soon. According to our friends at Boston Restaurant Talk, Dumplin Daughter has locations in Weston, Cambridge, and Brookline and will be expanding to South Boston on West Broadway – the exact address is not known yet – but we did hear a rumor it may be opening in the old Lee Chen’s spot.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy