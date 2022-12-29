West Virginia is 1 of 10 states still under COVID State of Emergency

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s COVID-19 State of Emergency is set to end on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a proclamation signed by Gov. Jim Justice last month .

Once that happens, there will only be nine states under a State of Emergency for COVID-19, or similar restrictions, in the country.

Those are:

To read Gov. Jim Justice’s full proclamation ending West Virginia’s State of Emergency, click here .

