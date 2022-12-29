ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

West Virginia is 1 of 10 states still under COVID State of Emergency

By Alexandra Weaver
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s COVID-19 State of Emergency is set to end on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a proclamation signed by Gov. Jim Justice last month .

Once that happens, there will only be nine states under a State of Emergency for COVID-19, or similar restrictions, in the country.

West Virginia destination requiring masks indoors again

Those are:

  • California, which will be under a COVID-19 State of Emergency until Feb. 28, 2023, according to a press release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) office .
  • Colorado. Earlier this month, Gov. Jared Polis (D) extended the COVID-19 and Other Respiratory Illnesses Disaster Recovery Order through at least Jan. 9, 2023.
  • Connecticut. On Dec. 20, Gov. Ned Lamont (D) signed a Declaration of a Continued Public Health Emergency extending the declaration for COVID-19 through June 28, 2023.
  • Delaware. Gov. John Carney (D) issued a 30-day extension of the Declaration of a Public Health Emergency for the State of Delaware on Dec. 9. Unless renewed again, it will expire on Jan. 8, 2023.
  • Illinois. Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D) extended the COVID-19 Disaster Declaration through at least Jan. 7, 2023.
  • Kansas’ legislature passed a law this year extending emergency powers through Jan. 21, 2023.
  • Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee (D) extended its Declaration of Disaster Emergency through at least Jan. 10, 2023.
  • New Mexico. In June, the state’s Department of Health clarified that its COVID guidelines remain in effect until the order is amended or rescinded.
  • Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) renewed an emergency disaster declaration earlier this month. The declaration states “ending the disaster declaration would terminate the executive orders that protect Texans’ freedom by suspending the power of local governments to require masks, compel vaccinations and close businesses; and WHEREAS, I intend to keep these executive orders and suspensions in place until the Legislature can enact laws this session to prohibit local governments from imposing restrictions like mask mandates and vaccine mandates.” It was extended through at least Jan. 15, 2023, according to The National Academy for State Health Policy .

To read Gov. Jim Justice’s full proclamation ending West Virginia’s State of Emergency, click here .

Comments / 2

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

