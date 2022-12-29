ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Silver X Provides Operational Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(FRA:WPZ) ("Silver X" or the "Company"), would like to provide an operational update in light of recent political developments in Peru. The company's Nueva Recuperada operation in the Department of Huancavelica, and other assets throughout the country, remain safe and secure. Recent demonstrations have been localized on other areas of the country and have not impacted the security of our projects or workforce. Due to some disruptions in the supply chain, the company has slowed down production while ensuing logistical challenges are addressed. It is expected that operations will return to full capacity within the first two weeks of January 2023.The company is continuing to actively evaluate developments and will provide timely updates as warranted.
Update On Listing Application in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that reference is made to the Company's announcements dated April 21, 2022, July 29, 2022, September 15, 2022 and November 23, 2022 (Hong Kong time) ("Announcements"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in the Announcements shall have the same meanings when used herein.
SPIMACO Signs Credit Facility Agreement With Al-Rajhi Bank

Dec 29 (Reuters) - SAUDI PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES AND MEDICAL APPLIANCES CORPORATION:. * ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF A CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT (SHARIA COMPLIANT) WITH AL-RAJHI BANK. * CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT FOR FINANCING WORKING CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS. * OFFERS PROMISSORY NOTE WITH A VALUE OF SAR 250 MILLION AS GUARANTEE FOR THE FINANCING...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year

Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down

Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
What Is a Bridge Loan — And Is It Right for You?

Lauren Wellbank is a freelance writer with more than a decade of experience in the mortgage industry. Her writing has also appeared on HuffPost, Washington Post, Martha Stewart Living, and more. When she's not writing she can be found spending time with her growing family in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania.
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2023

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR), reported today on its financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2022. During the first financial quarter of 2023, MedMira continued its focus on its COVID-19 and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) product lines while continuing its work for its unique quantitative diagnostic system - MiROQ. This proven disruptive technology further substantiates the flexibility of the Rapid Vertical Flow (RVF) Technology® and provides a significant step for MedMira into the quantitative diagnostic market. In Q1 FY2023, the Company received the CE mark for its VYRATM COVID-19 antigen test and launched the product with its strategically positioned distribution partners in Europe. Subsequent to the end of the first financial quarter of 2023, MedMira received an additional CE mark to be announced in January 2023. In addition, the Company received the Investigational Testing Application (ITA) for two clinical trial sites in Canada and is in the position to commence clinical trials in January 2023 for its unique Reveal® TP (Syphilis) rapid test.
Sparton Resources Announces First Tranche Of Private Placement Financing Closed

* SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING CLOSED. * SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING CLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
MedMira Introduces VYRA TriDemic

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Today, MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR) presents its latest addition to the VYRATM product line, the VYRATM TriDemic Antigen Rapid Test for the simultaneous detection of SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). VYRA TriDemic, a four-in-one test, which is a direct response to the rise of RSV cases globally.
Nevada Copper Receives $20 Mln From Closing Of Second Tranche Of Restart Financing Package

* NEVADA COPPER RECEIVES US$20 MILLION FROM CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE OF RESTART FINANCING PACKAGE AND PROVIDES UPDATE
