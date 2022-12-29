Read full article on original website
Silver X Provides Operational Update
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(FRA:WPZ) ("Silver X" or the "Company"), would like to provide an operational update in light of recent political developments in Peru. The company's Nueva Recuperada operation in the Department of Huancavelica, and other assets throughout the country, remain safe and secure. Recent demonstrations have been localized on other areas of the country and have not impacted the security of our projects or workforce. Due to some disruptions in the supply chain, the company has slowed down production while ensuing logistical challenges are addressed. It is expected that operations will return to full capacity within the first two weeks of January 2023.The company is continuing to actively evaluate developments and will provide timely updates as warranted.
Update On Listing Application in Canada
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that reference is made to the Company's announcements dated April 21, 2022, July 29, 2022, September 15, 2022 and November 23, 2022 (Hong Kong time) ("Announcements"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in the Announcements shall have the same meanings when used herein.
SPIMACO Signs Credit Facility Agreement With Al-Rajhi Bank
Dec 29 (Reuters) - SAUDI PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES AND MEDICAL APPLIANCES CORPORATION:. * ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF A CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT (SHARIA COMPLIANT) WITH AL-RAJHI BANK. * CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT FOR FINANCING WORKING CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS. * OFFERS PROMISSORY NOTE WITH A VALUE OF SAR 250 MILLION AS GUARANTEE FOR THE FINANCING...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year
Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
Seven states sending 2023 direct payments between $50 and $1,500 – when to expect the cash in the new year
SEVEN states will provide financial relief to eager Americans battling inflation in the new year. With 2022 concluding, high prices have left Americans seeking out some extra cash. The tax rebates offered by states range from $50 to $1,500. California. Residents of California will profit from the Middle Class Tax...
Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval In USA From Top Online Lenders Of December 2022
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV. — Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval In USA From Top Online Lenders Of December 2022. Did you recently request a bank or credit union loan and got rejected?...
Couple Hit with Surprise $10K Tax Bill After $8,400 Mortgage Payment Jump
A couple was left stewing recently after they got a surprise tax bill from their mortgage lending company. The home, which was purchased in the past couple of months originally came with a $635,000 mortgage loan attached allowing monthly payments of $3,500 based on the homeowner's qualifications.
Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down
Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
What Is a Bridge Loan — And Is It Right for You?
Lauren Wellbank is a freelance writer with more than a decade of experience in the mortgage industry. Her writing has also appeared on HuffPost, Washington Post, Martha Stewart Living, and more. When she's not writing she can be found spending time with her growing family in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania.
Toyota Goes the Extra Mile: Introducing Lease Extension and Deferred Payment Options for Customers
Toyota lease customers can take advantage of extra-mile move by Toyota offering benefits with extension and deferred payment options due to current winter storm. tage of Web 2.0 Benefits with Extension and Deferred Payment Options. Toyota Financial Services (TFS) has announced that it is offering payment relief options to its...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2023
HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR), reported today on its financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2022. During the first financial quarter of 2023, MedMira continued its focus on its COVID-19 and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) product lines while continuing its work for its unique quantitative diagnostic system - MiROQ. This proven disruptive technology further substantiates the flexibility of the Rapid Vertical Flow (RVF) Technology® and provides a significant step for MedMira into the quantitative diagnostic market. In Q1 FY2023, the Company received the CE mark for its VYRATM COVID-19 antigen test and launched the product with its strategically positioned distribution partners in Europe. Subsequent to the end of the first financial quarter of 2023, MedMira received an additional CE mark to be announced in January 2023. In addition, the Company received the Investigational Testing Application (ITA) for two clinical trial sites in Canada and is in the position to commence clinical trials in January 2023 for its unique Reveal® TP (Syphilis) rapid test.
Here's everything you need to know about Lidl, the Aldi discount rival that's expanding across the US
Lidl has about 170 US stores and plans to open more. Its first Manhattan store opened its doors in 2022.
Companies holding back on holiday bonuses
A survey last year saw an increase of around 23% when it came to companies in 2021 not planning to give bonuses, that's up to 27% this year.
Sparton Resources Announces First Tranche Of Private Placement Financing Closed
* SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING CLOSED. * SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING CLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
How To Make Your Loan Payments When Cash Is Tight
How do you manage outstanding balances on loans, like auto loans or student debt, when you don't have enough cash for payments? The good news is there are resources available to offer assistance and...
MedMira Introduces VYRA TriDemic
HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Today, MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR) presents its latest addition to the VYRATM product line, the VYRATM TriDemic Antigen Rapid Test for the simultaneous detection of SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). VYRA TriDemic, a four-in-one test, which is a direct response to the rise of RSV cases globally.
Interested in purchasing an electric car? This 2023 tax credit could help.
The new tax credit, which lasts until 2032, is intended to make zero-emission vehicles affordable to more people.
Nevada Copper Receives $20 Mln From Closing Of Second Tranche Of Restart Financing Package
* NEVADA COPPER RECEIVES US$20 MILLION FROM CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE OF RESTART FINANCING PACKAGE AND PROVIDES UPDATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
