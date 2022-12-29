Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Rabea Massaad leaves Chapman Guitars as signature artist: “Me and Rob and Lee are still good friends”
Guitarist Rabea Massaad will be leaving Chapman Guitars after a decade-long stint as the brand’s signature artist. Breaking the news via his social media channels, Massaad said that the decision to part ways with the Rob Chapman and “Captain” Lee Anderton company didn’t come easy and was something he had “deliberated for a long, long time”.
