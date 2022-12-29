Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi shares a moving tribute to her late mother
Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi has shared a tribute to her late mother on the first Christmas since her death.
‘Her spirit was everywhere’: Olivia Newton-John’s daughter shares tribute on first Christmas since star’s death
Olivia Newton-John’s daughter has paid tribute to her mother as she spent her first Christmas without her.The Australian Grease icon died earlier this year, aged 73, after a long battle with breast cancer.Chloe Rose Lattanzi is the 36-year-old daughter of the late singer and American actor Matt Lattanzi, to whom Newton-John was married between 1984 and 1995.On 27 December, Chloe Lattanzi wrote on Instagram: “Happy belated Christmas everyone. I am of no religion but enjoy this day so much. It is a day to give to all those you love and treasure.”Addressing the loss of her mother, Lattanzi said: “It’s...
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Olivia Newton-John, Meat Loaf, Deborah James and more
Grease star Olivia Newton-John, singer Meat Loaf and podcaster and activist Deborah James were among the stars who died in 2022.The past year saw a number of unexpected deaths of much-loved celebrities, along with the loss of veterans from the entertainment industry.Here are some of the high-profile figures who were mourned during the past 12 months:JANUARYSidney PoitierThe Bahamian-American Hollywood star, known for films including In the Heat of the Night, Blackboard Jungle and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, died aged 94.He was the first Black man to win the Oscar for best actor and US President Joe Biden, Barack...
This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity
On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
Specials Singer Terry Hall Died After Pancreatic Cancer Battle, Bassist Says
The Specials frontman Terry Hall died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a new Facebook post from the seminal British ska outfit’s bassist Horace Panter. In a note on Facebook, Panter explained how quickly Hall’s health deteriorated over just a few months this fall. His diagnosis also came just as the Specials were gearing up to to record the reggae album they’d originally planned to cut in 2020 before the pandemic. According to Panter, the plan was to record the LP in Los Angeles in November. They’d booked Roger Rivas as a co-producer and tapped Shepard Fairey to do the...
Sharon Osbourne Discharged From Hospital After Medical Emergency, Jack Osbourne Shares
Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized on Friday evening after suffering a medical emergency in Santa Paula, Calif. Osbourne had been filming on her son’s TV special, “Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror.” Jack Osbourne shared a statement regarding the incident through his Instagram story. “She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support,” Jack Osbourne wrote. “As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready. Santa Paula police chief Don Aguilar confirmed the name of...
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
Comments / 0