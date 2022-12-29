Read full article on original website
Chronicle
A Washington Metro Topped Nation's List for Rising Costs — and It Wasn't Seattle
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don't live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America's costliest places to live since 2010. Wenatchee...
MyNorthwest.com
Green crabs illegally sold at a Seattle market confiscated
A species of green crab being illegally sold at a seafood market in Seattle’s Beacon Hill Neighborhood was confiscated by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) in December. In early December WDFW, police received a tip that the market was selling live “green crabs.” Invasive species sold...
Canceled flight to Seattle costs Alaska man chance for heart transplant
Thousands of people across the country had their holidays disrupted because of airline cancellations. But for one man, his canceled flight to Seattle meant putting a life-saving surgery on hold indefinitely. Patrick Holland was hoping to spend his Christmas at Harborview Medical Center. After waiting on a transplant list, the...
Tri-City Herald
The rise and fall of Dan Price, the CEO from Idaho who set a $70K minimum yearly salary
Remembering their time at Gravity Payments, some employees of the Seattle-based credit card processor recall a pernicious cycle. Come in star-struck by celebrity founder and CEO Dan Price, a progressive social media star famous for setting base salaries at $70,000. Then notice the demands pile up. Attend a company event where colleagues share their personal traumas. Answer Price’s late-night calls. Overhear one of the CEO’s “explosive” outbursts.
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle restaurant owner: ‘A significant difference’ in safety downtown
Piroshsky, Piroshsky, an iconic Seattle restaurant, has re-opened on Third and Pike. Owner Olga Sagan closed the bakery 10 months ago because of crime in the neighborhood. She re-opened this week after saying she saw good improvement in the area. “We have to deliver a good walkable downtown for our...
Chronicle
Housing One of Biggest Predictors of Getting Kicked Out of Washington Schools
Shambrika Crawford caught her daughter trying to board a Seattle city bus to avoid the school bus outside the homeless shelter they moved into this summer. Kids pick on her, her daughter said, and call her a "little dirty shelter kid." Crawford has advised her three school-age children to keep...
Plastic surgery clinic bribed, threatened patients who left negative reviews, AG says
SEATTLE — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has sued a Seattle-area plastic surgery provider, alleging that it posted fake positive online reviews of their services and bribed and threatened patients to prevent negative ones. Ferguson filed the lawsuit in federal court Thursday against Allure Esthetic and its owner Dr....
Chronicle
What Motivated the Pacific Northwest Substation Attacks?
SPANAWAY, Pierce County — Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
‘This has been a risk:’ Backyard fire at North Seattle home puts neighbors on edge
An early Thursday morning backyard fire at a home in North Seattle has left neighbors there outraged and on edge. The owner of the home says the people living there haven’t paid him rent in two years. Neighbors said they’ve complained to the city about fire hazards multiple times.
Flying Magazine
Historic Hangars of the Pacific Northwest
“How old is that hangar? It looks like something out of the 1920s.”. One of my learners made this remark after landing at Jefferson County International Airport (0S9) in Washington. The hangar is a weather-beaten metal structure with lines of square windows at the roofline. You half expect to see the doors being pushed open by men wearing coveralls and newsboy caps so that an open cockpit biplane occupied by a pilot wearing a leather helmet can be pushed onto the ramp.
Washington substation vandalism latest in history of assaults on grid: ‘What point do they want to make?’
Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
informedinfrastructure.com
First Mass Timber Middle-Income Housing Development in U.S., Tallest Mass Timber Building In Washington Hits Topping Out Milestone
Seattle’s tallest mass timber building will fill critical need for middle-income workers, benefitting environment and residents. SEATTLE – Swinerton, a 134-year-old builder with a reputation for innovation, announced today the topping out of the nation’s first middle-income housing development constructed of mass timber; and the tallest mass timber building in the City of Seattle. Heartwood is a workforce housing development standing at eight stories and 67,000 gross square feet. With a target completion in Spring 2023, Heartwood will provide 126 affordable rental units, filling a critical need for middle-income workers such as teachers, nonprofit employees, healthcare professionals and others who are increasingly priced out of high-cost cities. Located immediately adjacent to Seattle’s commercial corridor on Union and 14th St., Heartwood is close to transit, job centers and community services, benefiting the environment and residents.
According to city figures, the number of homicides in Seattle increased slightly in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, Axios reports. During this time, Seattle reported 25 homicides, up from 22 in the first half of 2021. In addition, the city saw increases in the number of robberies, rapes, and aggravated assaults compared to the first six months of 2021.
Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
Eater
These 2022 Restaurant Closures Hurt Seattleites the Most
As is tradition, Eater closes out the year by surveying local writers and editors on various restaurant-related topics. Come back each day this week for more Year in Eater feedback from the experts, and check out all Year in Eater coverage over the years. What was your saddest restaurant closure...
KGW
Washington employers have to disclose 'genuinely expected' pay range on job listings in new year
SEATTLE — With a new year comes new rules for hiring employers. Starting Sunday, Washington businesses with more than 15 employees will be required to disclose pay or salary ranges in job listings. “I absolutely believe this is going to help save time,” said Keith Wagner, a job seeker...
kirklandreporter.com
King County encourages folks to recycle their old holiday lights
Following the holiday season, a handful of retailers and other organizations in King County are accepting old holiday light strands that are broken or being updated and sending them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them. The King County Solid Waste Division has compiled a list of the...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Another Bridge Down in West Seattle, at Least 34 Dead in Buffalo Blizzard, Doge Is Not Doing Well :(
Starbucks broke the law, says the National Labor Relations Board: The board filed a complaint saying the coffee corporation illegally refused to negotiate with unionized workers at 21 stores in the Pacific Northwest, reports the Seattle Times. Starbucks kinda dodged the accusations, saying in an email to the Times that by the end of the year they will have "appeared in-person for more than 75 single-store bargaining sessions." Yeah, and???
lazytrips.com
Road Trip From Seattle to California
The largest state on the west coast, California starts out resembling parts of Washington State in the north, but as you drive south you'll discover its fun-in-the sun, almost tropical, side near San Diego. Filled with famously lively cities like San Francisco as well as stunningly beautiful parks like Yosemite, there's good reason why people continue California dreaming.
mltnews.com
Eight-story, 425-unit apartment building proposed near MLT light rail station
The City of Mountlake Terrace is reviewing the site plan for an eight-story, mixed-use apartment building with 425 units proposed for 5901 236th St. S.W., just east of the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center and Sound Transit’s planned light rail station. The owner of the proposed Candela Apartments project is...
