I-70 reopens from Denver to Burlington, Colorado

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Interstate 70 has reopened in both directions from Denver to Burlington, Colorado, following winter weather in the area.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said I-70 west of Goodland is completely covered with snow.

For the latest travel conditions in northwest Kansas, click here.

Click here for the latest KSN Storm Track 3 Weather forecast and radars .

