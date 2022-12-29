ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, CO

I-70 reopens from Denver to Burlington, Colorado

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlIQt_0jxXHv0S00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Interstate 70 has reopened in both directions from Denver to Burlington, Colorado, following winter weather in the area.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said I-70 west of Goodland is completely covered with snow.

