ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Casino Guests Huddle on Roof of Building During Deadly Blaze, Photos Show

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago

Harrowing images have emerged of casino guests sheltering on the roof ledge of a Cambodian hotel that caught fire late on Wednesday, killing at least 19 people.

Local authorities said several dozen patrons and staff were injured or remained unaccounted for after the hours-long blaze at Grand Diamond City, a casino hotel in Poipet, a commuter city in Cambodia 's Banteay Meanchey province on the northwestern border with Thailand.

"There are 19 dead so far as we see bodies and bones," said Sek Sokhom, a spokesperson for the provincial government, told reporters. Sek said the death toll was likely to climb because rescuers had yet to reach many parts of the structure.

The casino hotel is one of a number of gambling spots in the city that are popular with Thai patrons and employ Thai staff. Gambling is illegal in Thailand , but the gambling industry is an important part of Cambodia's economy. On the country's eastern border, similar hubs serve Vietnamese guests.

Provincial police estimated the fire began at 11:30 p.m. local time, but the blaze wasn't put out for another five hours, having been spread across the complex by strong winds. The high and narrow location was a challenge for firefighters, said authorities, who dispatched several hundred rescue workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TBwZr_0jxXHpi600

Rescuers said the complex lost power during the fire, trapping many victims on their floors or in their rooms, where they later died of smoke inhalation.

Nighttime pictures of the incident showed guests huddling on the roof and trying to climb to safety, while videos on social media appeared to show victims jumping from the building. Images taken the following morning showed the face of the hotel charred by flames and its windows blown out.

Thai rescue workers who crossed the border to assist said many lost their lives during their attempts to escape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GzhD6_0jxXHpi600

"Two people died immediately when they hit the ground, and around four to five [others] broke their legs," Peerapan Srisakorn, who is with the Aranyaprathet Rescue Foundation, told CNN .

Among the 400 people trapped in the hotel at the time of the fire, most were Thai nationals, The Phnom Penh Post reported on Thursday. About 700 Thais were treated for various injuries at hospitals in Thailand.

Cambodian authorities said the fire likely began on the first floor, but the exact cause was still under investigation.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Cambodia? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Comments / 11

Related
People

At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia

Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
TheDailyBeast

50+ Missing in Casino Mega Blaze as Tourists Leap to Their Deaths

Dozens of Thai tourists are feared dead after a massive blaze ripped through a casino complex in a Cambodian border town, with reports of people throwing themselves from windows and the roof of the burning building.The blaze at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet began in a lower-floor restaurant at around midnight and quickly climbed up the 15-story building, fanned by heavy winds. Firefighters, including Thai crews from across the border, took about 14 hours—until 2 p.m. on Thursday—to bring the flames under control, by which point the building was a burned-out wreck.Local officials said that 16...
New York Post

Airport baggage handlers fired over shocking footage: ‘Unacceptable behavior’

Two baggage handlers have been sacked after an urgent probe into shocking footage which showed them mishandling luggage at Melbourne Airport. The footage, which went viral online, showed the handlers throwing, kicking, and slamming passengers’ luggage onto a conveyor belt. Some bags were thrown so hard that they fell off the belt. One man was shown laughing while another man lifted a bag above his head, hurling it down towards the belt with force. On Thursday, Qantas contractor Swissport, responsible for ground handling at Melbourne Airport, confirmed that two employees had been fired. “An urgent investigation was undertaken into the recent behavior of two team members...
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
TheDailyBeast

American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship

An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
New York Post

Dance floor sinkhole swallows 25 students and ruins graduation party

How low can you go? A graduation party in Peru turned calamitous after the dance floor collapsed beneath the teen revelers, creating a scene like something out of an apocalypse movie. Footage of the “underground dance scene” has amassed 4.2 million views on TikTok. The fiasco occurred while teens were celebrating their high school graduation in San Martin, Peruvian publication ElPopular.pe reported. In the clip, uploaded on Dec. 17 to the site’s TikTok account, the sharply dressed students can be seen gyrating in a huddled mass in the middle of the dance floor. Their soiree quickly goes subterranean, however, after a...
New York Post

Wedding descends into massive brawl, leaving 1 stabbed

A couple’s glitzy wedding descended into chaos when guests started fighting outside the venue, leaving one of them stabbed. Police were called to the Grand Paradiso in Fairfield, in Sydney’s west, at about 11 pm on Thursday after a mass brawl broke out. Video from the scene shows two well-dressed men pushing and shoving each other as an argument breaks out. One of them throws a left hook which narrowly misses, but it quickly causes tensions to boil over. Next, men in suits are seen spilling over each other on the pavement as the fracas suddenly develops into an all-in brawl. A man who appeared to throw the first punch is seen being kicked to the ground as another guest throws punches in his direction. A 49-year-old was taken to hospital with cuts to his hand and face, 7 News reported. A man was being questioned by police, but as yet no charges have been laid. The wedding had earlier got off without a hitch, with guests seen enjoying dancing and drumming as the newlyweds celebrated tying their knot alongside their family and friends.
Daily Beast

River Baptism Ceremony Ends in Tragedy After Flash Flood Kills 14

Fourteen people have been found dead after a congregation of 33 attending a river baptism were caught in sudden flash flooding in South Africa’s Jukskei River on Saturday afternoon. At least one person had been rescued from the rising stormwaters while several others from a church in Alexandra were...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
123K+
Post
1080M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy