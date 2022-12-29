ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

News On 6

Family Turning Old Moore Restaurant Into Child Care Center

A local family is turning an old restaurant into a child care center during a time when such facilities are in short supply across Oklahoma. Kaylene Hilton and her daughter, Crashonda Smith, currently run a licensed childcare at home that can accommodate up to 12 children. They are now renovating...
MOORE, OK
KOCO

16-year-old girl hailed a hero after helping save family during OKC house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 16-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after saving her family from a house fire Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities took two people to a hospital after a fire sparked around 9:50 p.m. at a home near Northwest 82nd Street and Springbrook Drive. Morgan Self told KOCO 5 that her mother is still in the burn unit, and her father is out and doing better.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Coyle man accused of holding gun to girlfriend’s head

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Coyle man accused of holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head in his camper on West Highway 33 has been released from the Payne County Jail on $40,000 bail with an order to have no contact with the woman, who alleged he said he would kill her.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK

