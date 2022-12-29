Man assaulted, hit with bottle on Red Line platform

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man is recovering from an attack during a reported fight on a CTA platform Wednesday night after a series of attacks on the Red Line.

According to the CTA, a fight began on the train and then escalated out to the platform where the man was punched, kicked and hit with a bottle.

The incident took place at the Red Line platform at State and Monroe streets around 11:00 p.m. when the man was kicked by several men and hit in the face with a bottle.

Police said the men then fled.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with several cuts and bruises. He is in fair condition, according to police.

Police arrested three men who they believe are in connection with the incident and they are currently in custody. A witness said the fight started when someone wouldn’t let the CTA train doors close.

The CTA and Chicago Police have upped their security with unarmed security guards on trains and canine units in use.

