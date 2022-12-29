ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney back from concussion, practicing

By Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was back at practice Wednesday after missing one game with a concussion while starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. sat out with a back issue.

Clowney didn’t play in last week’s 17-10 loss to New Orleans after sustaining a head injury on Dec. 17 against Baltimore.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Clowney is “getting better” as the Browns (6-9), who were eliminated from postseason contention with their loss to the Saints, prepare to face the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) on the road Sunday.

OSU point guard Greene out for the season

Clowney has been slowed by an ankle injury and the concussion and has just two sacks this season. Rookie Alex Wright started in his place last week.

A first-round pick in 2020, Wills has started all 16 games in his third season. Stefanski said Wills is “working through something” and indicated it’s too early to know if he’ll be available to play.

James Hudson would be an option in Wills is out.

Also, Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett, left guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver Amari Cooper were on stationary bikes during the portion of practice open to reporters.

