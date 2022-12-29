Previewing Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 17 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Week 17 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ Week 16 win over the Seattle Seahawks and answers questions from our weekly mailbag. Ed Easton Jr. sits down with Broncos Wire managing editor Jon Heath to discuss Denver’s strengths heading into Week 17. Lastly, Chiefs center Creed Humphrey spoke with the media about his excitement for being selected for the Pro Bowl and expectations for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.