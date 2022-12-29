ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Basketball Cowboys fall at Fresno State / Football Cowboys Play in the Arizona Bowl Friday / Junior Hawks v Gillette Friday Night

By Trevor Jackson
Sheridan Media
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

UW Football PA Announcer Jack Nokes Retires After 41 Seasons

For the better part of 41 years, anyone who attended a football game at the University of Wyoming got used to hearing a familiar voice over the PA speakers before, during and after the game. That will change next year. Jack Nokes, who has been the public address announcer within...
LARAMIE, WY
tonyspicks.com

Ohio Bobcats vs Wyoming Cowboys 12/29/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Ohio Bobcats will meet with the Wyoming Cowboys in NCAAF Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl action in Arizona Stadium, AZ, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET. The Wyoming Cowboys had a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 record in the Mountain West Conference heading into this bowl game. However, they suffered defeats in their last two matches versus the Mountain West’s respective division champions.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Did Wyoming Find its Quarterback of the Future?

LARAMIE -- Southlake Carroll High School has been nothing short of a quarterback factory. Chase Daniel went there. So did Kenny Hill, Greg McElroy and Quinn Ewers. Ewers was the top high school recruit in the country, so in demand he skipped his senior year at one of the top powerhouse programs in the state of Texas. NIL money -- lots of it -- was riding on that decision.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Dec. 28, 2022

Campbell County 0-6 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 5-1 Star Valley 4-1 Green River 2-4 Evanston 1-5 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Buffalo 2-3 Glenrock 1-3 Moorcroft...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming

We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Snow May Cause Travel Impacts This Weekend In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says travel could be impacted this weekend by a cold front that is expected to bring snow to the area,. Here's a look at the weather across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle through the rest of the week, into the beginning of the new year. Fairly nice Thursday and Friday, though breezy. Could see strong winds in the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming Thursday night into Friday, that could impact travel for light load semis and high profile vehicles. Changes coming this weekend as a cold front moves in from the west and southwest. The cold front moves into our western areas (Rawlins/Laramie) Saturday afternoon, with snow developing behind the front. Snow spreads east Saturday evening that may impact some folk's New Years Eve plans. Fairly widespread snow for New Years Day into Monday, before snow begins to ending Monday evening. Keep an eye on the forecast for this weekend, as some guidance is showing significant snow accumulations. Stay tuned!
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Chain law in effect on snowy I-80 in SW Wyoming; wind closures Rawlins–Laramie

CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in areas of western Wyoming, Interstate 80 is seeing some hazardous travel conditions on Wednesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on I-80 from Evanston to Exit 39 as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Black ice advisories are in effect on I-80 from Lyman to Rock Springs.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

High winds, snow chances to mark end of 2022, start of 2023

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — 2022 will go out like a lion with roaring winds and snowfall if the forecast holds up. Today, Dec. 30, started out a bit chilly, but will warm to a high of 41 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds are expected from the west-southwest at 15–20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. Windspeeds may be higher in parts, especially to the west of Cheyenne along Interstate 80.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD: Woman in custody after shots fired call; no injuries reported

CASPER, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this morning, Thursday, Dec. 29, around 10:55 a.m. near the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue. Responding officers secured the area and determined there were no injuries, Cheyenne PD said in a social...
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy