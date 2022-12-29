Basketball Cowboys fall at Fresno State / Football Cowboys Play in the Arizona Bowl Friday / Junior Hawks v Gillette Friday Night

Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Local Sports Year in Review / Cowboy Football v Ohio University in the Arizona Bowl Today
SPORTS YEAR IN REVIEW – Sheridan county high school sports teams had a lot of success in 2022 and won their share of state championship trophies, Sheridan Media’s Kevin Koile has the sports year in review. COWBOY FOOTBALL – There are five college football bowl games today this...
Sheridan Media
UW Football PA Announcer Jack Nokes Retires After 41 Seasons
For the better part of 41 years, anyone who attended a football game at the University of Wyoming got used to hearing a familiar voice over the PA speakers before, during and after the game. That will change next year. Jack Nokes, who has been the public address announcer within...
tonyspicks.com
Ohio Bobcats vs Wyoming Cowboys 12/29/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Ohio Bobcats will meet with the Wyoming Cowboys in NCAAF Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl action in Arizona Stadium, AZ, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET. The Wyoming Cowboys had a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 record in the Mountain West Conference heading into this bowl game. However, they suffered defeats in their last two matches versus the Mountain West’s respective division champions.
Craig Bohl Remains Mum on Wyoming’s Starting Running Back in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz., -- You want to know. We want to know. But the guy who does know isn't talking. "Well, that's to be announced," Craig Bohl joked, flashing a grin Wednesday afternoon during a media session ahead of Friday's Arizona Bowl matchup against Ohio. "... Next question, please." This isn't...
Did Wyoming Find its Quarterback of the Future?
LARAMIE -- Southlake Carroll High School has been nothing short of a quarterback factory. Chase Daniel went there. So did Kenny Hill, Greg McElroy and Quinn Ewers. Ewers was the top high school recruit in the country, so in demand he skipped his senior year at one of the top powerhouse programs in the state of Texas. NIL money -- lots of it -- was riding on that decision.
Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Dec. 28, 2022
Campbell County 0-6 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 5-1 Star Valley 4-1 Green River 2-4 Evanston 1-5 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Buffalo 2-3 Glenrock 1-3 Moorcroft...
11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming
We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Buford, Wyoming Expansion Planned: Diesel Fuel Pumps, Lanes To Be Installed For Semi-Trucks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sign announcing “Buford, Wyoming: Population 1” may be gone but that doesn’t mean the town is now of a ghostly variety. The town is still there. It’s a busy place too. And it’s going to get a...
Sexy Sammies Spreading the Heat to Fort Collins
Hand-breaded, "all-natural" spicy fried chicken bites coming to North College late in 2023.
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
Snow May Cause Travel Impacts This Weekend In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says travel could be impacted this weekend by a cold front that is expected to bring snow to the area,. Here's a look at the weather across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle through the rest of the week, into the beginning of the new year. Fairly nice Thursday and Friday, though breezy. Could see strong winds in the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming Thursday night into Friday, that could impact travel for light load semis and high profile vehicles. Changes coming this weekend as a cold front moves in from the west and southwest. The cold front moves into our western areas (Rawlins/Laramie) Saturday afternoon, with snow developing behind the front. Snow spreads east Saturday evening that may impact some folk's New Years Eve plans. Fairly widespread snow for New Years Day into Monday, before snow begins to ending Monday evening. Keep an eye on the forecast for this weekend, as some guidance is showing significant snow accumulations. Stay tuned!
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on snowy I-80 in SW Wyoming; wind closures Rawlins–Laramie
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in areas of western Wyoming, Interstate 80 is seeing some hazardous travel conditions on Wednesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on I-80 from Evanston to Exit 39 as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Black ice advisories are in effect on I-80 from Lyman to Rock Springs.
capcity.news
High winds, snow chances to mark end of 2022, start of 2023
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — 2022 will go out like a lion with roaring winds and snowfall if the forecast holds up. Today, Dec. 30, started out a bit chilly, but will warm to a high of 41 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds are expected from the west-southwest at 15–20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. Windspeeds may be higher in parts, especially to the west of Cheyenne along Interstate 80.
80 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming, 10 Inches Of Snow In Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for areas of southeast Wyoming. Wind speeds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible, and higher elevations could get 3-10 inches of snow. That's according to a post on the agency's website:
cowboystatedaily.com
Doomsday Theorist Says World Will Blow Up Soon; Will Speak In Cheyenne In January If Earth Still Exists
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A popular internet doomsday theorist will visit Wyoming to talk about the solar system and its relationship with everyday life on Earth. Ben Davidson runs Suspicious0bservers, which boasts a YouTube channel with 649,000 subscribers, will host a “Lunch and Learn” meetup...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Layla Martinez Human Trafficking -VOSOT Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
Comea shelter makes room for more-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Comea House and Resource Center officials were prepared to help. The community worked with the city, county, and state officials to ensure everyone, especially the homeless, were off the street during the unprecedented cold snap that started on Dec. 21st.
capcity.news
Wyoming bill raising minimum marriage age gets support from local representative, women’s rights organization
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Rep. Dan Zwonitzer and a local women’s rights organization are supporting a bill that would raise the state minimum marriage age to 16. In Wyoming, marriage can involve someone under the age of 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license.
cowboystatedaily.com
Suspects Roll Car After Leading Law Enforcement On 30-Mile High Speed Chase In Albany/Laramie Counties
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Authorities are tight-lipped on who led police on a high-speed chase out of Laramie and rolled a vehicle down an exit ramp this week. The Wyoming Highway Patrol on Monday posted a Facebook statement saying members from Troops J and A,...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD: Woman in custody after shots fired call; no injuries reported
CASPER, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this morning, Thursday, Dec. 29, around 10:55 a.m. near the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue. Responding officers secured the area and determined there were no injuries, Cheyenne PD said in a social...
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff-elect Brian Kozak, new command staff to be sworn in
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Sheriff-elect Brian Kozak announced he will be sworn into office on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. Kozak served as Cheyenne Police Chief for a decade and was elected to serve as Sheriff in November, replacing longtime Laramie Sheriff Danny Glick, who did not run for reelection in 2022.
