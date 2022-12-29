Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Farmland Sales Involve More Investors, But Still Remains Low
(Radio Iowa) The annual Iowa State University survey finds more farmland sales in the last two to three years compared to five or six years ago. But survey manager, Wendong Zhang, says the farmland turnover rate is still very low and the buyer profile has only changed slightly. “Iowa farmland...
What are the 2023 changes to Iowa's retirement taxes?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting in 2023, Iowans 55 years or older will be exempt from paying state taxes on retirement income. "At the end of the day, this will have a big impact on the pocketbooks of older Iowans," said Brad Anderson, State Director for AARP Iowa. "Especially after a year of record inflation where it caused Iowans across the boards to struggle to pay for things like gas and groceries and medicines. So, anytime we can see more older Iowans keeping more of their retirement income. That's a good thing."
kscj.com
IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO UPGRADE HOW WINNERS ARE PAID
THE IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO MOVE TO SOME MORE MODERN METHODS OF PAYMENT FOR PRIZES IN THE NEW YEAR. SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER, SAYS PAPER CHECKS HAD BEEN THE STANDARD. NEUBAUER SAYS CASH PAYMENTS WON’T GO AWAY, BUT THEY DO PLAN TO START USING PREPAID DEBIT CARDS THAT ALLOW RETAILERS OR LOTTERY OFFICES TO LOAD THE PRIZE MONEY ONTO THE CARD.
juliensjournal.com
Mihm-Herold Named New President
Northeast Iowa Community College Business and Community Solutions Vice President, Wendy Mihm-Herold, Ph.D., has stepped down from her position at NICC to become the Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) new President and CEO. Mihm-Herold begins her new role on Jan. 23, 2023. Mihm-Herold has served as vice president...
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff
The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign. Brenna Bird, a Republican county attorney who defeated longtime Attorney General Tom […] The post New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, December 30th, 2022
(Statewide) -- State liquor sales revenues were up by nearly 4% in the fiscal year that ended in July, in what was the lowest increase in five years. Sales last year were up 13%, and Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division Chief Financial Officer, Leisa Bertram, says things appear to be leveling off following a pandemic sales surge. The gallons of liquor sold dropped by 70-thousand and Bertram says that's due in part to Tito's Vodka taking over the top spot from Black Velvet for the first time in the last 10 years. She says there were more sales of higher priced products like Tito's, so the dollar amount went up and the gallons sold were down. Liquor sales brought in 431 million dollars, and a record of just more than 150 million dollars from liquor sales was turned over to the state along with another 19 million in licensing and taxes.
KETV.com
After a state of Iowa veterans fund ran out of money in four months, what comes next?
The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund is out of money and has been for months. The $500,000 slotted to help veterans in need, paid for by Iowa Lottery money, helps veterans with travel for medical care, job training, emergency vehicle and housing repairs and more. "It was scary, we know last...
KIMT
Tom Miller leaves office as longest serving state Attorney General in history
DES MOINES, Iowa – After 40 years in office, Tom Miller will stop down as Iowa’s Attorney General on January 3, 2023. “I’m very thankful to Iowa voters. I feel fortunate to have served 10 terms in a job that I love,” says Miller, who is the longest serving attorney general in U.S. history. “We did it our way. We never compromised on our values and principles. That is enormously satisfying to me. I’m so thankful to my staff and impressed with their quality of work, their professionalism, and their dedication.”
kiwaradio.com
Iowans Are Urged To Make Their Passwords ‘Strong’ To Ward Off Scammers
Statewide Iowa — With new online scams emerging almost daily, Iowans are being encouraged to use a little of their extra time during the holiday break to brush up on their computer security precautions. Consumer protection advocate Michael Domke says you should consider using a password manager on your...
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024
Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New Iowa Laws To Take Effect
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s lawmakers passed more than 150 bills this year, eleven of which will go into effect on January 1. The state’s nine individual income tax rates will be consolidated into four, ranging from four-point-four percent to six percent. An update to Iowa’s bottle bill raises the handling fee for redemption centers and grocery stores to three cents. It also allows for mobile redemption centers and lets retailers opt out of the practice. Another new law will stop healthcare organizations from backing out on reimbursement agreements after the service was already provided. One of the new laws updates the legal definition of autism spectrum disorder, making it easier for Iowans to get coverage to care for the condition.
KCRG.com
Dog abandoned at Iowa airport.
State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics. Updated: 3 hours ago. Leaders at Unity Point Health Hospitals and Clinics say high case numbers of Flu, RSV,...
Documented COVID cases plummet in Iowa
Iowa's COVID-19 infection rate declined about 40% over the past week, according to state health data.
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
The 2022 Iowa Cattlemen’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer Announced
(Scranton) The Justin Robbins family was announced as the winner of the Iowa Cattleman’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer. Since taking part in the Iowa Cattlemen’s Leadership Program in 2014, Justin Robbins and his wife, Lacie, have been active members of the organization, serving in many leadership and volunteer roles.
Sioux City Journal
A belated Christmas gift for Iowans
In just a few weeks the Iowa Legislature will convene still glowing from holiday cheer. While that spirit is fresh and partisan fighting hasn’t exploded, legislators have an opportunity to pass a law dripping of Iowa values. It would save lives, and reenforce Iowa as a welcoming state that’s truly a “Place to grow.” Call it a Christmas gift or even a Christmas miracle.
iheart.com
New laws go into effect in Iowa on January 1st
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's lawmakers passed more than 150 bills during the 2022 Legislative Session, and four of them will go into effect on January 1st. House File 2317 brings income tax reforms to Iowa. The state's nine individual income tax rates will be consolidated into four, ranging from 4.4% to 6%. Each of the four tax brackets will gradually lower to 3.9% in 2026. The law also exempts retirement income from taxes.
newsfromthestates.com
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
