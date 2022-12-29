Read full article on original website
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
This Samsung Galaxy hack will get you a free laptop
If you move fast Samsung will give you an excellent laptop for free with your new Galaxy phone
Phone Arena
Samsung will give customized control over camera settings to users of more Galaxy models
According to a post put up by a moderator in Samsung's community forum in South Korea (via SamMobile) the company is looking to bring its Camera Assistant app to as many Galaxy handsets as possible. An announcement revealing Samsung's plans for the app is expected to be made soon. The app is currently available only to those using one of three Galaxy S22 series models and was first released in October.
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
Apple Insider
Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones
WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
9to5Mac
Which iPad is Apple’s most popular for now?
CIRP is out with a new report today taking a look at iPad. Along with detailing which is the most popular of Apple’s tablets, the new data shows how often it sells cellular vs WiFi models. CIRP notes in its new report that while it’s easy to focus on...
Our favorite camera phones of 2022: the standout handsets of the year
Some of our choices may be controversial, but here are the phones that impressed us most in 2022
Apple needs a new iPhone SE 4 in 2023 — here’s why
Apple generally doesn't release new iPhone SE models in consecutive years. But if it waits, the iPhone SE 4 risks falling behind competitive midrange phones from Google an Samsung.
itechpost.com
New Leak Reveals Samsung Galaxy S23 Signature Colors, Other Release Data
Although the Samsung Galaxy S23 group of smartphones is not anticipated to launch until February, there are already a lot of rumors and leaks regarding these devices. However, according to Sam Mobile, 3D CAD renders were used to preview the look of Samsung's upcoming high-end phones before the Galaxy S23 launch event.
CNET
Apple's Next iPad Mini Is in the Works, Analyst Says
Apple is working on a new iPad Mini with a fresh processor aimed for release late next year or in the first half of 2024, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in a tweet on Tuesday. He also said it's unlikely Apple will replace the Mini with a foldable...
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite & Galaxy A13 get Android 13
Another day, another Samsung device receives the Android 13 update. This has been the story for the better part of the past two months, and the story continues today. Amidst the holiday season, the company has released the big Android update for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Galaxy A13. They join more than 60 other Galaxy smartphone and tablet models at the party.
makeuseof.com
Why You Should Not Buy a Budget 5G Android Phone in 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking to buy a new budget Android phone, 5G is perhaps the last thing that you should look for. Unless you're willing to buy upper mid-range or flagship phones, we suggest you avoid 5G entirely and look for good 4G budget phones instead.
MKBHD’s Smartphone Awards 2022 shows iPhone is losing ground
With 2022 coming to an end, YouTuber Marques Brownlee posted his annual Smartphone Awards. After testing many smartphones throughout the year, MKBHD has selected the best phones in eight different categories, which are:. Best Big Phone. Best Small Phone. Best Camera System. Best Battery. The Design Award. Value Award. Bust...
Android Headlines
OnePlus is the next Android OEM caught tweeting with an iPhone
It’s the end of 2022, so companies are naturally building up hype for 2023. Chinese company OnePlus has been doing just that, however, it may have slipped up. According to 91Mobiles, OnePlus accidentally tweeted about its upcoming Android smartphone using an iPhone. It’s no surprise when enterprise professionals use...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Fan Edition model for Galaxy S23 series rumored "dead"
Reports from earlier this week all seemed to indicate that Samsung still has plans to launch the Galaxy S22 FE, and soon too. While the Galaxy S22 FE may be on the way, word on the grapevine leans towards that phone being the last Fan Edition model, with the Galaxy S23 FE seemingly now off the cards.
Android Headlines
Initial OnePlus 11 launch scheduled for January 4
OnePlus recently announced that the OnePlus 11 will launch globally on February 7. Well, the company has just announced the initial OnePlus 11 launch event. It will take place on January 4, in China. Initial OnePlus 11 launch will take place on January 4. That is the same thing OnePlus...
