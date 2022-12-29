Read full article on original website
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
Android phones and tablets are getting these great free feature upgrades
Google's been busy making improvements to Android and to WearOS too
The Verge
You’ll soon be able to talk to Home Assistant without Google, Siri, or Alexa
Home Assistant, the open-source smart home platform, is getting its own voice assistant. Its founder, Paulus Schoutsen, posted a blog last week announcing a new project that could localize all voice commands that control smart devices — without the need to connect to a cloud that assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant have. The voice assistant is targeted to be available sometime in 2023.
How to cast your Android screen to a TV
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to share the content from your phone to your TV screen to give you a better overall viewing experience.
Engadget
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
Revealed: the best digital assistant on your phone and smart speaker
Some smart assistants are smarter than others. But which one's best?
Android Headlines
Google Assistant Takes the crown beating Bixby and Siri in Voice Assistant Test
Digital voice assistants have come a long way since their inception. They have evolved from being simple tools that could only answer basic questions and perform basic conversions to being able to handle a wide range of advanced tasks. In a recent voice assistant test conducted by popular YouTuber MKBHD, Google Assistant emerged as the best voice assistant, outperforming Apple’s Siri, Samsung’s Bixby, and Amazon’s Alexa.
Engadget
Amazon is reportedly working on a standalone sports app
Amazon’s growing library of sports content could soon have a home of its own. reports the retailer is working on a new standalone streaming app to declutter Prime Video and better highlight its deals with the , and . The development comes following recent comments from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, who highlighted live sports content as one of the areas where the company plans to continue spending money even as it cuts costs in other areas.
technewstoday.com
Can you Download and Use Web Browser on Roku
Sometimes you wish to browse internet stuff on your Roku device for convenience. But if you have looked up a web browser on Channel Store, you probably haven’t found it. This is because Roku does not support internet browsers yet. Although you cannot officially download and use a web...
Google Contacts now ‘highlights’ your favorites and recent searches
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For most Android users, Google Contacts is a vital app that safely keeps all the important details about hundreds of colleagues and friends, both from Gmail and their phone. While the Android app gets the basics right, with options to merge or group contacts and favorites, it has so far lacked a more personalized view. Google is changing that by adding a new tab to the Contacts app for Android, making it easier to get in touch with the people you frequently contact.
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
Engadget
The Morning After: The winners and losers in tech this year
As we approach the end of the year, it’s time for Engadget to wrap up the successes and failures in tech from the last twelve months. While it might be easier point out the messes made by the likes of crypto, Google’s Stadia cloud gaming platform and, ugh, Twitter, there were some highlights too. These include the eventual arrival of Steam’s handheld gaming PC, all those Wordle options, and some dazzling new views of space. The worst of 2022 centers an awful lot on tech bros, if you hadn’t rolled your eyes at them enough in the preceding years. From the collapse of FTX to the precarious state of Twitter, it’s been a mess. Meanwhile, the likes of Peloton have struggled to hold onto their pandemic user base, and Toyota’s EV efforts haven’t been great. Check out all our hits and our misses of 2022.
Android Headlines
Best Translation Android apps – 2022
Many of you have heard of Google Translate by now, and while it is one of the best translation apps out there, there are many more great such apps for Android. In this article, we’ll list some of the, just to give you more options. Not everyone likes Google Translate, and it probably doesn’t work for everyone’s use case. There are all kinds of different translation apps available, so you’ll hopefully like some of these.
Android Authority
Does Roku have a web browser?
Unfortunately, it's bad news on this topic, but all is not lost. The Roku OS for smart televisions remains the most popular in the US. It’s preinstalled on tons of smart TVs, and you can add it to your television with Roku’s streaming sticks and set-top boxes. It’s primarily for streaming video and audio. It also allows access to a few simple video games. However, many people might ask, “Does Roku have a web browser?”.
Apple Insider
Apple halts HomeKit upgrade, Ring swatting, and more smart home news
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this week's episode of theHomekit Insider Podcast, your hosts discuss Apple's decision to pull the new HomeKit upgrade, talk about some Ring swatting issues, and more. In the last episode of the year,...
Zacks.com
Alphabet (GOOGL) to Strengthen YouTube With Search Engine
GOOGL - Free Report) division Google is consistently adding features to its online video-streaming service, YouTube. Google is gearing up to equip YouTube with a search engine capability. This serves as a testament to the abovementioned fact. With the help of the search engine, YouTube users will be able to...
TrustedReviews
What to expect from Google in 2023
OPINION: After a largely impressive year, Google looks ready to expand even more with plenty to look forward to in 2023. Since the release of the Pixel 7 range, Google has been on a roll, showing exactly why it deserves to be a mainstay in the ever-developing conversation surrounding flagship smartphones. After all, the Pixel 7 Pro is one of our favourite handsets of the year thanks to its unbelievable camera chops and the seriously impressive skill set enabled by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset.
How To Check Your Flight Status Using Google Assistant
Are you tired of manually checking the status of your flights? Google Assistant can do it for you, but you have to enable a feature first to get it to work.
