Power 96

Winter Storm Possible Late Monday Into Tuesday for Minnesota

While there is still much uncertainty, the National Weather Service says there is potential for a winter storm to impact Minnesota late Monday into Tuesday. Depending on exactly what path the storm ultimately takes, we could see snow, freezing rain, or rain. The storm track will also determine how much snow will accumulate for locations on the cold side of the system.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Mild weekend ahead, another winter storm next week?

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies and calmer winds. Tonight we will start out with mostly clear skies, but see a few clouds moving in early Saturday morning. Lows will be in the single digits and lower teens with calm winds. SATURDAY: On Saturday we will start...
WISCONSIN STATE
Effingham Radio

Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected

Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
LINCOLN, IL
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm

If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
MINNESOTA STATE
KSNB Local4

Looking toward the next storm...

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We can relax between storm systems the next few days. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday and Saturday with an increase in cloudiness, Sunday. Temperatures will remain mild by December standards with highs in the low to mid 40s on Friday, with mid to upper 40s and a few 50s near the Kansas border on Saturday. The weather should cooperate for New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night, but you’ll notice more clouds filling the skies on New Year’s Day, though highs will remain in the 40s.
NEBRASKA STATE
kniakrls.com

Longer Term Climate Trends Not Favoring Much Above or Below Normal

After a start to winter with snowstorms and frigid wind chills, an upcoming stretch of warmer weather may be followed by more snow and an equal chance for above or below normal temperatures for the rest of the season. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says a weak La Nina continues in...
IOWA STATE
WAAY-TV

More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday

Christmas Day may be over, but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below-freezing temperatures. Some isolated snow flurries, sleet and rain will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KCCI.com

Iowa food pantry recovering after burst pipe causes flooding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — With the cold weather eastern Iowa saw over the past week, many have experienced burst pipes causing flooding in their homes. One Cedar Rapids church is now dealing with just that as they discovered a burst pipe impacting more than just their organization, KCRG reports.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
weareiowa.com

Blizzards, twisters and more: Recapping Iowa's year in weather

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. From feet of snow to dozens of twisters, 2022 was another year like no other for Iowa's weather. But above all, it...
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of December 29

Ice thickness was 8 inches near the boat ramp on Dec. 28. As of Dec. 28, ice thickness was 8-10 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. There is an open water patch in the east basin of the lake. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.
IOWA STATE
pdjnews.com

Getting ready for the next cold snap

Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Temperatures have been pretty nice for this time of year; however, we are predicted to get some extreme cold next week for Christmas. Cows tend to lose their acclimation to cold weather when we have a series of nice thermoneutral days. Condition of cows and their hair coat can play a large part in their tolerance to…
STILLWATER, OK
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Update On Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Upcoming Monday Night Through Wednesday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 4 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Monday Night/Tuesday/Wednesday Projected Precipitation: Reduced to 2.00" to 3.00" from 3.00" to 4.00" Oakhurst, MondayNIght/Tuesday/Wednesday Projected Precipitation: Reduced to 2.00" to 3.00" from 3.00" to 4.00" Yosemite Valley, MondayNight/Tuesday/Wednesday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" December 26, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the next storm system...
KCRG.com

Dog abandoned at Iowa airport.

State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics. Updated: 3 hours ago. Leaders at Unity Point Health Hospitals and Clinics say high case numbers of Flu, RSV,...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35

KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
IOWA STATE

