Read full article on original website
Related
Demi Moore, Bruce Willis get into the holiday spirit with their blended family
Demi Moore shared a sweet photo of herself and the blended family she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Joined by Mom Demi Moore and Sisters at Doctor's in Fun Family Photo
Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram Tuesday Demi Moore and her family can't wait to meet their newest addition. On Wednesday, the grandma-to-be, 60, shared a photo from an ultrasound appointment for pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, where she posed with daughter Tallulah's dog Pilaf and the rest of her daughters in a fun family photo. "Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," wrote the G.I. Jane actress. "It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome...
Rumer Willis Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Derek Richard Thomas
This holiday season, Rumer Willis is gifting her fans with some baby news. The actress and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced on Dec. 20 that they are expecting their first child...
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Smile with Daughter Tallulah in Holiday Photo: 'I Love My Parents'
The entire Willis-Moore clan appeared to get together for a family dinner, including Tallulah Willis' dog Pilaf Tallulah Belle Willis is sharing her love for her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore! On Wednesday, Tallulah, 28, shared a photo on Instagram of herself, her dog Pilaf and Moore, 60, snuggling up to each other, while Bruce, 60, and Pilaf appear to lock eyes. "the laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning 🤭🥰," Tallulah wrote in the caption to the photo, which shows the three family members together...
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Hold Hands in Sydney During Holiday Vacation
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are feeling the love from Down Under. The Australia natives and spouses of 16 years were snapped on holiday in Sydney on Monday, holding hands as they walked along the Sydney Harbour. Urban and Kidman, both 55, were dressed casually for the warm weather, both...
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas
Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!. Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The Freaky Friday star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
Demi Moore Says She's Entering Her 'Unhinged Grandma Era' After Daughter Rumer Announces Pregnancy
Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram on Tuesday Demi Moore is going to be a grandmother! The Charlie's Angels actress' daughter, Rumer Willis, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday. Already playing the role of proud grandmother, Moore shared their announcement post on her own Instagram. "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," Moore, 60, wrote alongside the couple's photos. RELATED: Bruce Willis Sweetly Kisses Daughter Rumer on the Forehead in Throwback Photo Shared by...
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s Family Album: Sweetest Photos With Daughters Lyla and Eloise
Loving parents. Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are loving life with their daughters Lyla and Eloise. The Gift of Forgiveness author announced she was pregnant with her first child in April 2020, nearly one year after she and the actor tied the knot in California. Baby No. 1 arrived in August 2020. “We are beyond […]
Demi Moore Has the Best Response to Daughter Rumer's Pregnancy News
Demi Moore is finally entering her 'Grandma Era,' and the mother-of-three could not be more excited. The Ghost actress shares three adult daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis—Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28—so it's been some time since there's been a baby in the picture. Her eldest, Rumer,...
Dax Shepard Claps Back After Tabloid Refers To Him And Ben Affleck As ‘Hollywood’s Most Henpecked Husbands’
Dax Shepard is calling out a tabloid headline on behalf of himself and a couple other high profile celebrity husbands.
Miranda Lambert Shares Photos From ‘Wanderin’ Around Las Vegas With Husband Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert first hit the stage this fall, beginning a Las Vegas residency and Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The House That Built Me singer has already found great success in her Velvet Rodeo residency, hitting the stage already for several shows. However, the country music star is having fun...
Scout Willis Has a Very Relatable Reaction to Her Sister Rumer Willis Being Pregnant
Rumer Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas revealed they are expecting via a joint Instagram post on Tuesday Scout Willis had a hilarious and relatable reaction to sister Rumer Willis' pregnancy news. In her Instagram Stories on Friday, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter posted a video shortly after her older sister announced she is pregnant with her first child and Scout's first niece or nephew. In the video, Scout showed off her dog before panning over to her face where she revealed a blemish. She jokingly wrote over the footage, "@rumerwillis...
Bruce Willis And Demi Moore’s Daughter Rumer Willis Is Expecting
Rumer Willis, one of the daughters of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, is excepting her first child. The 34-year-old just announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. They shared a joint Instagram post with a photo of Derek smiling while holding Rumer’s baby bump. The soon-to-be parents simply...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Jason Momoa Looked as Hot as Ever Delivering a Christmas Tree to Ex Lisa Bonet's House
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet may have split up, but family is still their No. 1 priority if Momoa's recent spotting is any indication. Momoa, who shares two children — Lola and Nakoa-Wolf — with Bonet, was photographed packing up a Christmas tree in his truck and driving it to Bonet's Miami, CA, residence on Monday, Dec. 19. While Monet is not clothed in a Hawaiian malo like in his viral November "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance, he still looks as fit and hunky as ever in just a T-shirt and jeans.
Bruce Willis’ wife Emma shares throwback video of moment she fell ‘head over heels in love’ with him
Emma Heming Willis has shared a sweet throwback video of the moment she fell in love with husband Bruce Willis.On Wednesday (28 December), the 44-year-old model posted a clip of the 67-year-old actor having fun during the couple’s winter vacation to Instagram. “It was that winter, 15 years ago I fell head of over heels in love with him,” she captioned the post, along with the hashtag “#loveofmylife”.The video montage showed the Die Hard star and his now wife snowtubing down a snowy hill, snowmobiling, and taking pictures together. At one moment, Willis filmed himself snapping a picture of...
TODAY.com
Demi Moore shares family photo at Rumer’s doctor appointment following pregnancy announcement
Demi Moore can’t stop celebrating her daughter Rumer Willis’s pregnancy news. Willis, 34, and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced they are expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and proud mom Moore also shared the pregnancy photos on her page.
Demi Moore Wants To Be A “Hot” Grandma
Demi Moore seems very excited to be a grandma for the first time. Demi shares three adult daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Rumer, the oldest of the daughters, is now expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas. The couple announced the news on Instagram with photos...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0