TULSA, Okla — The calendar may say January 2nd, but we have a chance for spring-like storms today across Green Country!. Expect a warm and muggy south breeze to push temps into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. As a dry line approaches from the west and lifts the air ahead of it, storms will develop by mid-afternoon across western portions of Green Country, as well as in parts of southeast Oklahoma. The coverage will increase through late afternoon as storms track northeast. Tulsa's window for storms looks highest between 3pm-6pm, and it may take until 9pm-10pm for storms to clear all of eastern Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO