If Jeep SUV and Ram pickup truck owners think their vehicles are fly, wait until they see the latest vehicle the automaker has announced it'll build. Expanding its partnership with California-based startup Archer Aviation Inc., Stellantis NV said on Wednesday it will manufacture Archer's Midnight, an electric vertical take off and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft designed to launch for the creation of an urban air taxi and mobility network. The automaker will help to start up the manufacturing plant Archer has announced outside Atlanta in Covington, Georgia — marking yet another instance of next-generation technology slated for production by one of the Detroit Three automakers in the South.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO