Wichita Eagle
Novak Djokovic Poised to Miss U.S. Events Due to Vaccination Status
With the United States extending the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for non-U.S. citizen travelers through April 10, unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic potentially will miss two American tournaments this season. That’s because two of the season’s biggest tournaments, the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open, take place in the United...
Wichita Eagle
Volkswagen Debuts EV at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show
The chameleon is getting some competition. Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Free Report showcased its ID.7 electric sedan at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The ID.7 marks Volkswagen Group of America's return to CES after a six-year hiatus and it was something to see--even by Vegas standards. The debut...
Sony unveils prototype EV, Afeela with Honda at CES
Sony and Honda rolled out their prototype EV called the Afeela at the annual CES in Las Vegas.
Hong Kong to start reopening border with China on Jan. 8
HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong will start to reopen its border with mainland China on Sunday, allowing tens of thousands of people to travel between both sides each day under a quarantine-free arrangement, the city's leader said Thursday. The city's land and sea border checkpoints with...
Greggs sales soar by a quarter despite snow and strikes
Bakery chain Greggs has revealed its sales surged by nearly a quarter over 2022 as it added around 150 shops to its retail empire.The low-cost food chain said total sales rose 23% over the year to hit £1.51 billion, up from £1.23 billion the previous year.Year-on-year sales in the last three months of the year grew by 18% across its own-managed shops, which Greggs said was caused by a boost in visitors over Christmas despite battling bad weather and rail strikes.The increase also reflects the Omicron coronavirus variant dampening sales over the same period in 2021.We enter 2023 in a...
Wichita Eagle
Stellantis to build Archer’s Midnight electric aircraft in Georgia
If Jeep SUV and Ram pickup truck owners think their vehicles are fly, wait until they see the latest vehicle the automaker has announced it'll build. Expanding its partnership with California-based startup Archer Aviation Inc., Stellantis NV said on Wednesday it will manufacture Archer's Midnight, an electric vertical take off and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft designed to launch for the creation of an urban air taxi and mobility network. The automaker will help to start up the manufacturing plant Archer has announced outside Atlanta in Covington, Georgia — marking yet another instance of next-generation technology slated for production by one of the Detroit Three automakers in the South.
