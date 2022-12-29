Todd Monken’s Cleveland Browns regrets helped launch a championship team at Georgia: Doug Lesmerises

Read full article on original website
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
Paul Finebaum: What Another Georgia National Title Would Mean For Nick Saban
Paul Finebaum believes there could be a new king in college football. If Kirby Smart leads the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back National Championship victories in this year's playoff, Finebaum thinks he could surpass Nick Saban as the new top dog in the college football world. "[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships...
John Greco: Stefanski held Myles Garrett accountable; you have to enjoy the game even when it's an unsuccessful season
John Greco joins the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to discuss the Cleveland Browns, why it’s important to still play hard and have fun in an unsuccessful season, and how Kevin Stefanski handled this weekend with Myles Garrett.
Ohio State Fans Expected to Overwhelm Georgia for Peach Bowl
With the Peach Bowl taking place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — less than a two-hour drive from the University of Georgia’s Athens campus — the Bulldogs would seem to have a home-field advantage when they take on Ohio State in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
Georgia football injury report for Ohio State in Peach Bowl
ATLANTA, Ga. — The College Football Playoff is almost hear. It’ll get started tomorrow when Michigan takes on TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl. Then the primetime clash will feature No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs have been battling...
Could LeBron James Rejoin The Cleveland Cavaliers?
The basketball world erupted when Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and had signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year, $153.3 million contract would have the 34-year-old James “taking his talents” to Hollywood to join a Lakers team that was only two years removed from Kobe Bryant’s retirement, five years from their last playoffs, and eight years from their previous championship campaign.
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
Ohio State football star slams overly serious fans: ‘Grown people are talking crazy about children’
Ohio State football players don’t just learn to be winning players during their tenures at the university, they are also
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in Cleveland
Cleveland is home to a thriving food scene, and its burger joints are no exception. From creative and unique combinations to classic and hearty burgers, there's something for every burger lover in Cleveland.
'This is not about any statistics or anything': Deshaun Watson won't put numbers on growth
BEREA − Deshaun Watson's Browns debut was what the team hoped would be the lowest-rated game of his career. Then, in his fourth start, the quarterback managed to go even lower. Yet, as Watson prepares for start No. 5 with the Browns on Sunday at the Washington Commanders, he feels like he's a much improved quarterback coming out of last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints than he was after his debut in Houston on Dec....
Cavaliers reportedly concerned Darius Garland could miss time due to injury
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland injured his right thumb during Thursday’s loss in Indiana and there’s concern that he could miss some time, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Garland sustained the injury when his right hand got hit by Pacers forward Oshae Brissett, who was attempting to knock...
Football World Reacts To The Ohio Bowl Game Report
Ohio is one of the largest states in the country that doesn't have a single college football bowl game this season. But the city of Cincinnati appears to want to change that. According to John Kiesewetter of WVXU, efforts are underway to bring a bowl game to the Queen City. Per the report, Game Day CEO Jackie Reau is heading efforts to have an annual bowl game played at TQL Stadium - home of the Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati - and broadcast on the CW network.
How Michigan, Ohio State, TCU and Georgia reached the College Football Playoff
At Jim Harbaugh's introductory news conference at Michigan, optimism around his alma mater ran high. One reporter relayed that the fan base was labeling him the messiah, arriving in Ann Arbor not just as a highly accomplished coach and former star player but as the only man that could return the program back to the top of the Big Ten and into the thick of the national discussion once again.
Chris Rose: Kevin Stefanski has been dealt a hand this year unlike anything we've ever seen
Chris Rose, NFL Network: Browns HC Kevin Stefanski “has been dealt a hand this year unlike anything we’ve ever seen…played a major role in Brissett playing the best football of his career,” expects Stefanski back next season.
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken ‘fired up’ by analyst Mike Bobo’s contributions
ATLANTA — Mike Bobo had years of experience at Georgia both as a player and later as an assistant by the time the former quarterback returned to the coaching staff this past offseason. Todd Monken may not have had much say in Bobo’s return to his alma mater, but based on what he’s seen, the arrival of the former Georgia offensive coordinator has been a welcomed one for the current one.
How Hendon Hooker helped Tennessee win the Orange Bowl without taking a snap
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — At a certain point, Joe Milton had enough. There was only so much film Tennessee’s redshirt senior quarterback could watch. He had to let Hendon Hooker know it, too. “He was like hey man,” Hooker said, describing the scene late Friday night inside the...
Previewing Browns vs. Commanders; Ohio State vs. Georgia: Quincy Carrier, Lance Reisland, Stephen Means on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier discusses the job status of Kevin Stefanski, Andrew...
