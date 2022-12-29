ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Family of St. Paul homicide victim asks for community help to pay cost of multiple funerals this holiday season

By Susie Jones, Rusty Ray
 2 days ago

The family of a 22 year old man who was shot and killed in St. Paul’s North End this week says he was attacked as he walked home from work.

On a fundraising site, the family of 22-year-old Alex Becker is sharing more about the young man, who they say was a victim of a violent crime.  Becker was on his way home from work when they say he was robbed and shot outside his home only a few feet from his front door.

They say that Alex was a gentle, young man who spent his free time playing video games with his younger brothers, watching movies with his sister, and helping his friends and parents in any way he could.   They say he was killed just 25 days after his grandfather died and the family is struggling to pay the cost of two funerals.

