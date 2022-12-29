ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston PD investigating late-night armed robbery at Knight’s Grocery

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery incident occurred at Knight’s Grocery Wednesday night.

According to CPD, the incident happened just after 11 p.m. when the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the store clerk and left the location with “some amount of cash.”

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.

Jacquez Arline
1d ago

"wow"why do people hunt the stores that are here to help the community and then when the prices of things goes up now everyone is upset people start thinking first frfr 💯💯

