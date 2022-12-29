Whenever I want to wind down after a long day working my jobs at CBS Mornings and at Oprah Daily, I usually opt for a tasty meal and an entertaining TV show. From feisty dramas like Succession to guilty pleasures like The Real Housewives of Potomac, television is my comfort place. But sometimes, instead of clicking on the TV, I'll reach for a book. My line of work requires me to do quite a bit of reading—it's important for me to do my research on the authors who come on the show. I also like to check out books that certain friends recommend.

