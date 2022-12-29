ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Operation Santa brings joy of Christmas to more than 1,400 children in welfare system

Pensacola News Journal
More than 1,400 children in the child welfare system from Escambia County to Walton County experienced the magic of Christmas thanks to the support of donors to Operation Santa.

Organized through FamiliesFirst Network, Operation Santa is an annual donation drive helping children who have experienced abuse, neglect or trauma enjoy the magic of Christmas. Caregivers are invited to submit wish lists so that gifts may be personalized to each child. Donors may sponsor a child and shop for their Christmas wishes or give a monetary gift so the team may shop for them.

More than 110 donors contributed to Operation Santa this year, including 25 businesses and 91 individuals. To support Operation Santa and other programs for children through FamiliesFirst Network, visit FamiliesFirstNetwork.org.

Baptist raises more than $43,700 to support its Mammogram Fund

Baptist Health Care Foundation continues to work with community partners and donors, including our local Honda dealer, to help raise funds and awareness about the foundation’s Mammogram Fund. Throughout the month of October, the foundation raised more than $43,700 to benefit its Mammogram Fund.

Since the start of this program 13 years ago, screenings have been provided to 2,645 individuals. As a result of these screenings, 681 required additional testing, 93 required biopsies and 32 were diagnosed with breast cancer.

The foundation thanked presenting partner, our local Honda dealer, and community partners Cox, The Grand Marlin Pensacola Beach, Jewelers Trade Shop, Oyster Bay Boutique Hotel, as well as all donors for supporting this initiative.

Call 850-469-7500 or visit baptisthealthcarefoundation.org for details.

WolfGang provides Christmas gifts for shelter animals

This Christmas eve, the team at Pensacola dog event planner WolfGang spent a couple of hours with the people at the Escambia County Animal Welfare Department passing out Christmas gifts to every animal currently at the shelter.

The organization gathered donations along with friends from the Krewe of Hip Huggers to make sure every animal received a new blanket, toy and bag of treats.

Wolfgang would like to thank the community of animal lovers who donated to their December events and the workers and volunteers at the shelter who help the animals every day and also took in donations. The shelter is the benefactor for their second annual Pawdi Gras and Wolfgang continues to aim to raise money, supplies and awareness for the shelter leading up to the event on Feb. 5.

Visit wolfgangparkandbrews.com for details.

City hosts 2023 Wellness in the Park Series

The city of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Department will continue its partnerships with Pensacola fitness businesses Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center and Pure Pilates Studio to offer free yoga and Pilates classes to citizens throughout 2023 as a part of its Wellness in the Park Series.

One-hour outdoor yoga classes will be led by Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center on the first Sunday of every month at 9:30 a.m. at Bayview Park. One-hour outdoor pilates classes will be led by Pure Pilates Studio on the third Sunday of every month at Community Maritime Park.

Both programs will be led by certified instructors and are open to all ages and levels of experience. Participants must bring a bottle of water, their own mat and other accessories they would like to use.

Bayview Park is located at 2001 E. Lloyd St. Yoga classes will take place on the dock adjacent to the dog beach east of the Bayview Senior Resource Center building.

Big Brothers Big Sisters in critical need of mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida is in critical need of mentors. Right now, approximately 220 children in Northwest Florida are waiting for a caring adult to enter their life. These volunteers can help children achieve their full potential through innovative and transformative programs, which are geared toward helping them achieve success in school, avoid risky behaviors and improve their self-confidence.

Big Brothers Big Sisters matches adult mentors with children ages 5 to 18 and beyond, who come primarily from single-parent families. A common misconception is becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister requires extra time and it doesn't. Organizers ask their volunteer Bigs to have weekly contact with their Little, with a minimum two times in person. It's not about finding extra time for your Little, it's sharing the time you already have.

Anyone interested in becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister can visit bbbsnwfl.org or call 850-433-5437.

Take part: To make a Causes submission, email giving@pnj.com.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Pensacola News Journal using the link at the bottom of the page under Stay Connected.

