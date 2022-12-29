Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Related
krcgtv.com
Mizzou women hold off Kentucky in SEC opener
Columbia — The Missouri Tigers started off conference play with a win against Kentucky over in Mizzou Arena. Tigers won a nail-biting 74-71 result over the Wildcats. The 2nd quarter was a major momentum change for Mizzou, as the Tigers outscored Kentucky by 18 heading into the halftime break.
krcgtv.com
Missouri's Brown named SEC Player of the Week
COLUMBIA — Missouri senior Kobe Brown picked up his second award in as many days Tuesday. Brown was named the SEC Player of the Week for his performance in Missouri's 93-71 win over Illinois. Brown was named the Lute Olson Award National Player of the Week on Monday. Brown...
krcgtv.com
Three mid-Missouri teams open with wins at Jefferson Bank Classic
JEFFERSON CITY — Three of the five mid-Missouri teams in the field earned first-round wins at the Jefferson Bank Classic. Helias, Hickman and Jefferson City all advanced to the semifinals on Thursday. Helias won Wednesday's most thrilling game, getting a layup from Mikah Edwards with 2.5 seconds left to beat Staley.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City, Helias, Fatima advance to Great 8 semifinals
JEFFERSON CITY — Three mid-Missouri teams will play in the semifinals of the 2022 Great 8 Classic. Fatima, Helias and Jefferson City all won first-round games Wednesday night. Fatima and Jefferson City won by double digits, while Helias edged Lausanne (TN) by a point. The Webb School from Memphis...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Lady Jays advance to title game in thriller
Jefferson City — It was a battle until the very end. Tied at 50 against Benton, Jefferson City got the answer it needed. Hannah Linthacum scored the go-ahead basket in the closing seconds to propel the Lady Jays to the 52-50 win. The win sets up a championship match...
krcgtv.com
Record low Missouri River levels could affect Jefferson City water, Callaway plant
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Record low levels on the Missouri River at Jefferson City caused by an upstream ice dam could impact the city's water system and the Callaway nuclear energy station. According to Mark Fuchs, Senior Service Hydrologist for the National Weather Service in St. Louis, an ice dam...
krcgtv.com
MoDOT announces changes to Route 54 in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation says several changes are coming to U.S. Route 54 near the Roy Blunt Bridge in Jefferson City. MoDOT announced Wednesday morning it plans to widen Route 54 to three lanes in each direction from the bridge to the Route 63/Route 94 interchange.
krcgtv.com
Local police prepare for NYE and provide tips for annually-high car thefts
Millions of people are preparing to celebrate the new year in bars and at parties across the country, but local officials warn city residents to keep their cars in mind when making plans. The National Insurance Crime Bureau ranks New Year's Day car thefts in their top three over the...
krcgtv.com
Ashland mayor says city's police department "on a brink of a staffing crisis"
Ashland Mayor Dorise Slinker announced the city is "on a brink of a staffing crisis" within the police department in a video released from the department's Facebook page Friday. Slinker cited the loss of an officer due to serious injury at the beginning of the year and an officer resigning...
krcgtv.com
Eldon man dies after being hit by truck
ELDON — A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a truck near Eldon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 20-year-old George Cook, of Eldon, was standing in the westbound lane of Business 54 just before 7:00 PM Wednesday. 35-year-old Cory Dunn, of Eldon, was driving west and...
Comments / 0