Columbia, MO

Mizzou women hold off Kentucky in SEC opener

Columbia — The Missouri Tigers started off conference play with a win against Kentucky over in Mizzou Arena. Tigers won a nail-biting 74-71 result over the Wildcats. The 2nd quarter was a major momentum change for Mizzou, as the Tigers outscored Kentucky by 18 heading into the halftime break.
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri's Brown named SEC Player of the Week

COLUMBIA — Missouri senior Kobe Brown picked up his second award in as many days Tuesday. Brown was named the SEC Player of the Week for his performance in Missouri's 93-71 win over Illinois. Brown was named the Lute Olson Award National Player of the Week on Monday. Brown...
COLUMBIA, MO
Three mid-Missouri teams open with wins at Jefferson Bank Classic

JEFFERSON CITY — Three of the five mid-Missouri teams in the field earned first-round wins at the Jefferson Bank Classic. Helias, Hickman and Jefferson City all advanced to the semifinals on Thursday. Helias won Wednesday's most thrilling game, getting a layup from Mikah Edwards with 2.5 seconds left to beat Staley.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Jefferson City, Helias, Fatima advance to Great 8 semifinals

JEFFERSON CITY — Three mid-Missouri teams will play in the semifinals of the 2022 Great 8 Classic. Fatima, Helias and Jefferson City all won first-round games Wednesday night. Fatima and Jefferson City won by double digits, while Helias edged Lausanne (TN) by a point. The Webb School from Memphis...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Jefferson City Lady Jays advance to title game in thriller

Jefferson City — It was a battle until the very end. Tied at 50 against Benton, Jefferson City got the answer it needed. Hannah Linthacum scored the go-ahead basket in the closing seconds to propel the Lady Jays to the 52-50 win. The win sets up a championship match...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
MoDOT announces changes to Route 54 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation says several changes are coming to U.S. Route 54 near the Roy Blunt Bridge in Jefferson City. MoDOT announced Wednesday morning it plans to widen Route 54 to three lanes in each direction from the bridge to the Route 63/Route 94 interchange.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Eldon man dies after being hit by truck

ELDON — A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a truck near Eldon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 20-year-old George Cook, of Eldon, was standing in the westbound lane of Business 54 just before 7:00 PM Wednesday. 35-year-old Cory Dunn, of Eldon, was driving west and...
ELDON, MO

