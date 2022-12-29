Read full article on original website
Housing, taxes and broadband, oh my!
Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Eric Dietrich’s turn. I kicked...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
Montana Innocence Project reacts to settlement with its first freed client
The Montana Innocence Project is currently working on roughly 50 active investigation cases. A recent settlement gives hope to current and future clients.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Flathead Beacon
Let the Consumer Counsel to its Job
The Montana Consumer Counsel was created by the state Constitution to protect the interests of Montanans who are customers of monopoly utilities. Now we have Republicans in the state Legislature pushing to keep the Consumer Counsel from doing its job. The Senate Rules Committee – chaired by Republican Steve Fitzpatrick...
NBCMontana
Montana airports face challenges amid busy travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana airports had a busy Christmas travel season dealing with weather challenges. Bozeman’s airport had close to 8,000 passengers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Missoula’s airport saw 1,300 travelers on Christmas Eve and about 1,000 on Christmas Day. Both airports dealt with cancellations...
Montana Republicans to form election integrity committee for 2023 session
Montana Republicans will form a select committee for the 2023 legislative session to discuss the state’s elections laws and processes months after a judge struck down three voting laws they passed in 2021 that restricted voting access. Multiple lawmakers confirmed three members from each chamber — two Republicans and a Democrat from both the Senate […] The post Montana Republicans to form election integrity committee for 2023 session appeared first on Daily Montanan.
southarkansassun.com
Montana Received $200 Unemployment Benefits Using Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF)
Residents of Montana have received $200 worth of unemployment benefits using the Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF). This was implemented as Congress has not approved of another pandemic stimulus package yet, says Montana.Gov. In November 2020, Montana Governor Steve Bullock has announced the establishment of the Interim Pandemic Assistance program. This...
New Year’s Resolutions: Hilarious Suggestions for Montana Towns
Well, it's almost time for us to lie to ourselves about improving again. Oh boy. Jokes aside, a new year is a great opportunity to set goals for yourself. It's hard work, but if you follow through on your New Year's resolution, the payoff can be huge. No individual is...
msuexponent.com
Montana education advocates set to speak at OPI event in Helena
As the 2023 legislative session kicks off, the Montana Office of Public Instruction will be holding a ceremony championing the parents of students in Helena next week. In what will be called the “Parents as Our First Teachers,” the celebration follows a tour across the state by Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen where she met with parents, educators and legislators. During these meetings, the former Billings public school teacher fielded questions and comments ranging from school curriculum and teacher pay to budgetary spending to special education needs to determine educational priorities for the upcoming session.
agupdate.com
Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals set for Jan. 12-14 in Great Falls
Come mid-January, the competitors in the 44th Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit (MPRC) will be vying for prize money and buckles at the circuit finals in Great Falls, Mont., on Jan 12-14. In order to qualify for the circuit finals, competitors must have entered 15 rodeos on the circuit if they...
agupdate.com
Skijoring season kicks off for Montana competitors
At the start of 2023, a winter sport season will kick off that spans seven states, two countries, and will have nearly 30 races before the season ends in March. Competitors are eligible to win as much as $40,000 at the weekend races that combine snow, horses, and skiing. Welcome to skijoring.
Skier Shares Startling Video of Ski Lift Nightmare in Montana
When I was a young skier, this scenario was one of my biggest fears when heading up the mountain, and I am glad I have never experienced this problem. Montana's ski season has been lovely for many skiers and snowboarders looking for a fantastic day on the mountain and shred powder. The accumulation of snow has been high for the past couple of months, and people are making any excuse to avoid work or school and go up the mountain.
Check Out My Top 5 Must Have Montana Made Munchies
Well, it has been two weeks since recreational cannabis sales began in Montana. So far the world hasn't ended and we are not spontaneously combusting...like my grandma told me we would. In fact, I think we are going about this as mature adults. In the first weekend alone, Montana sold over $1.5 million in cannabis products. That means a ton of tax dollars flowing into Montana's budget.
Flathead Beacon
Montana’s Santas and Elves
When Santa rolls through the Flathead Valley, no doubt he is impressed by the good work all of us do to keep the Christmas spirit alive year-round. No Montanan makes it through a hard winter alone. And those who make all our lives easier and manageable deserve recognition. The first...
Flathead Beacon
The Potential of ImagineIF Libraries is a Shared Responsibility
We are the ImagineIF Library Foundation. We are rooted in generosity to our libraries, staff, and community and have the privilege of enhancing patron services at ImagineIF Libraries as the largest private donor. As we prepare for a new year, we do so with renewed faith in our ImagineIF Libraries, in their rich history, and incredible potential to tell the stories of a vibrant community.
rangerreview.com
LYRC report: New Yellowstone River access points are in the works
The Lower Yellowstone River Coalition recently released a report updating the progress it has made in improving recreational access in Southeast Montana, including details on land acquisitions in the works. The coalition has been working since 2020 to develop more recreational access to the Yellowstone River between Hysham and the North Dakota border, believing it to be a valuable but under-utilized resource that could attract tourism and businesses to the state.
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
KFYR-TV
Redrawn district map to be reviewed by Montana legislature
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana’s Redistricting and Apportionment Commission has approved a redrawn map of the state’s congressional districts to be reviewed during the upcoming legislative session. In a 3-2 vote, chairwoman Maylinn Smith sided with Democrats to send their proposed map to the legislature. The map would...
