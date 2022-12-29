Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Woman in critical condition after she was struck by truck, driver will not face charges
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after police say she stepped out on the roadway and was struck by a truck on the Northside of town. Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Vance Jackson at around 9:40 p.m. Upon police arrival, they found a...
KSAT 12
Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people
Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
KSAT 12
Woman shot in torso during argument on West Side; three people detained
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot during an argument between four people on the West Side on Friday morning. Police said the woman, who was shot in her torso, was driven to a fire station on 36th Street before 3 a.m. She was then taken to University Hospital in stable condition.
foxsanantonio.com
BCSO needs your help looking for second driver in street racing crash that injured child
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding the second driver involved in a street racing crash on the far west side of Highway 90 Wednesday night. 33-year-old John Hammer Felan is in custody, charged with several counts of street racing that include injury...
2 injured, 1 dead following shootings in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — One woman is dead and another man and woman were left injured following two separate shootings in west San Antonio. The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning. San Antonio police say a man and woman were driving around when a car pulled up next to them and began shooting. The man who was in the car with the woman shot back, then rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she died.
KSAT 12
2 men killed when Jaguar sedan crashes into tree at high rate of speed on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a Jaguar XF sedan and his passenger were killed Thursday morning after they crashed into a tree on the Northwest Side. San Antonio police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound at Braun Road near Loop 1604 at 2:20 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police investigating ‘suspicious death’ at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead at his North Side home, and San Antonio police say it appears to be suspicious, igniting an investigation. Officers were called around 4 p.m. Friday to the man’s home in the 3200 block of Nantucket Drive. When they arrived, EMS...
KTSA
One dead, another injured in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a west side shooting overnight that left one woman dead and a man injured. Investigators say the two people were driving in the 500 block of N. San Gabriel when the man started arguing with people in another car. Police say someone in the other car started shooting at the vehicle the man and woman were in. The man returned fire, shooting through the windshield of the car he was driving before then going to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 51 and Westover Hill before 1 a.m.
foxsanantonio.com
Two men arrested in street racing crash that injured three, including mother and daughter
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother and her child remain in the hospital after being injured in a street racing crash on Wednesday. Friday evening officials arrested a second man in connection to the crash, 19-year-old Dawson Gerald McCulley. 33-year-old Hammer John Felan was arrested earlier this week. Both face a number of charges and are in the Bexar County Jail. The passenger in Felan's car was also injured in the crash.
KSAT 12
Man struck by train on Southwest Side taken to hospital in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train on the Southwest Side. San Antonio police said the man was walking along the tracks at Pletz Drive and Gen. Hudnell Drive, south of Highway 90, when he was hit just before 6 a.m.
KTSA
SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
foxsanantonio.com
Street racer loses control, smashes into oncoming traffic
SAN ANTONIO - Multiple people were injured when an illegal street racer lost control of their vehicle. It happened along Highway 90 on the Far West Side at about 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Two cars were racing down Highway 90 West when one of them lost control and rolled onto the median, and on to the other side of the highway.
KTSA
Arrest made in hit and run that killed two San Antonio teens
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have arrested a man suspected of killing two teenagers in a hit and run on the city’s East side. 23 year old Lee Roy Morales is being charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. The charges...
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash arrested ahead of victim’s funeral
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the lives of two teenagers. The arrest comes days before the funeral of one of the teens. “It’s going to be the hardest day of my entire life to go sit there and see...
KTSA
Shooting victim crashes into security guard on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Thursday when a woman driving an SUV on East Commerce Street near Honey Boulevard crashed into a vehicle driven by a guard with a private security firm.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
KSAT 12
Mother charged in DWI death of 8-year-old daughter, records show
SAN ANTONIO – The driver who was arrested for intoxication manslaughter in a Dec. 22 crash that killed an 8-year-old girl was the child’s mother, according to records obtained by KSAT. Nicole Rae Ovalle, 34, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. Nicole Marae Vidales was identified...
foxsanantonio.com
Councilman Clayton Perry had 14 drinks in 4 hours before head-on crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police claim Councilman Clayton Perry had 14 drinks in four hours just before he was involved in a head-on crash. The warrant for Perry’s arrest says police watched a video from the Evil Olive Lounge, which showed Perry downing those drinks. Afterward, the warrant states Perry...
foxsanantonio.com
More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing
SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
