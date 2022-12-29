Read full article on original website
Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
foxsanantonio.com
Two men arrested in street racing crash that injured three, including mother and daughter
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother and her child remain in the hospital after being injured in a street racing crash on Wednesday. Friday evening officials arrested a second man in connection to the crash, 19-year-old Dawson Gerald McCulley. 33-year-old Hammer John Felan was arrested earlier this week. Both face a number of charges and are in the Bexar County Jail. The passenger in Felan's car was also injured in the crash.
foxsanantonio.com
BCSO needs your help looking for second driver in street racing crash that injured child
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding the second driver involved in a street racing crash on the far west side of Highway 90 Wednesday night. 33-year-old John Hammer Felan is in custody, charged with several counts of street racing that include injury...
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigate after discovering an unresponsive man in the middle of a road
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after they found a man in the middle of the road on the Southwest side. Police were dispatched to the 17800 block of Luckey Road at around 11:25 p.m. after receiving calls that there was a man in the middle of the road.
foxsanantonio.com
ON THE RUN: Miguel Veracruz is wanted for punching a 67-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Miguel Veracruz. On Monday, deputies were dispatched to a home in Southwest Bexar County for an assault. When they arrived, they spoke with a victim who reported that Veracruz had shown up to the home where he used to be a tenant - and got upset with the 67-year-old victim.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested for murder in Southside road-rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for murder after shooting a victim and fleeing the scene. The shooting occurred Dec. 15, on the 400 block of Lebanon St, towards the Southside of town. According to the police, Joe Longoria and the 49-year-old victim were arguing when Longoria...
foxsanantonio.com
Man turns himself in for involvement in hit-and-run, police say
SAN ANTONIO - The driver of a vehicle that fled after hitting a pedestrian on San Antonio's far North Side has turned himself in, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Department. Antonie Rivera, 38, was involved in a crash near the 5700 block of East Evans Road around 3:30 a.m....
foxsanantonio.com
Reward available for information about the Wingstop robber
SAN ANTONIO – Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 to help catch the guy who robbed a West Side Wingstop. It happened on Friday, December 5 at 10:19 pm. An unknown Hispanic male was looking through the front window of the Wingstop at 4622 W Commerce St. When the...
foxsanantonio.com
More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing
SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman in critical condition after she was struck by truck, driver will not face charges
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after police say she stepped out on the roadway and was struck by a truck on the Northside of town. Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Vance Jackson at around 9:40 p.m. Upon police arrival, they found a...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters battled house fire on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters battled a house fire on the South Side. The incident happened at the 2600 block of De Sague at around 9 a.m. Friday. As many as 17 units responded. Fire investigators are determining the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported. This is an...
foxsanantonio.com
Councilman Clayton Perry had 14 drinks in 4 hours before head-on crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police claim Councilman Clayton Perry had 14 drinks in four hours just before he was involved in a head-on crash. The warrant for Perry’s arrest says police watched a video from the Evil Olive Lounge, which showed Perry downing those drinks. Afterward, the warrant states Perry...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested for hit-and-run that killed two teens on Rigsby Avenue
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is facing charges in the fatal hit-and-run of two teenagers. The San Antonio Police Department arrested Lee Roy Morales, 23, and charged him with Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Death. The accident happened on December 16, on the 2700 block of Rigsby...
foxsanantonio.com
Driver and passenger dead after slamming into tree while speeding
SAN ANTONIO - Two men are dead after an accident on the Northwest Side. It was about 2:15 a.m. Thursday when witnesses tell police a vehicle was speeding when it lost control. The car hit a large tree at the intersection of Braun Road and Single Spur near Loop 1604.
foxsanantonio.com
'100% Preventable': 8-year-old child dies in suspected drunk-driving crash
SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio family is warning others ahead of the holiday weekend to not drink and drive - as it could cost you. Marae Vidales' family said they are living in a nightmare. The eight-year-old was killed in a suspected drunk-driving crash just before Christmas. Her family said Marae’s mother, 34-year-old Nicole Ovalle, was driving. Ovalle now faces an intoxication manslaughter charge.
foxsanantonio.com
Street racer loses control, smashes into oncoming traffic
SAN ANTONIO - Multiple people were injured when an illegal street racer lost control of their vehicle. It happened along Highway 90 on the Far West Side at about 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Two cars were racing down Highway 90 West when one of them lost control and rolled onto the median, and on to the other side of the highway.
foxsanantonio.com
Body found in Nimitz Lake in Kerrville
UPDATE - On Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m., police pulled a dead body out of Nimitz Lake. The body was found near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. The body was first spotted by a DPS helicopter, and then a game warden boat crew went to the location. A fire department dive team recovered the body.
foxsanantonio.com
City Councilman Clayton Perry jailed on DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO - District Ten City Councilman Clayton Perry was booked into jail Wednesday on a DWI charge. He bonded out Wednesday afternoon. Perry had previously been charged with ‘failure to stop and give information’ following a hit-and-run crash on November 6th. The district attorney's office had been reviewing whether to charge the councilman with DWI.
foxsanantonio.com
Safety tips to keep in mind when using fireworks on New Years
SAN ANTONIO - Fireworks are a major part of ringing in the new year. To keep things safe, remember that fireworks need to be handled with care and caution. According to Bexar County Fire Marshall, it's important to use fireworks in areas where there is little to no vegetation. And stay away from homes.
foxsanantonio.com
Pay it 4ward: Faith Bound Street Ministry awarded $1,000 to continue helping the homeless
SAN ANTONIO - As part of our Pay It 4ward campaign, another local non-profit is being awarded a one-thousand-dollar check courtesy of Carabin Shaw. News 4 Meteorologist Jeannette Calle spotlights this month’s winner, which caters to the homeless community here in San Antonio, no matter what the weather is like.
Comments / 0