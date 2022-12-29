ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Forecast: Toasty weather ahead

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
High temperatures are finally back to the 80s, and at least through the start of the new year — they won’t be going away.

Thursday night won’t be as chilly as the previous few. Most of the night will be in the 70s, with lows falling into the mid-60s by sunrise.

It will be partly sunny and warm on Friday. Rain chances are low, but a stray shower could try to sneak in. Highs will be below 85.

The forecast will be very similar over the holiday weekend. A cold front will stretch into North Florida, but will break down before it actually reaches SWFL. So for now, we will stay mainly dry and warm.

