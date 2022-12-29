ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC

North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke alum hands Tar Heels another defeat

Jeff Capel has seen his fair share of struggles since leaving the Duke basketball staff in 2018 to become the head coach of the Pitt Panthers. But the former four-year Blue Devil guard (1993-97) has excelled against his former rival in the UNC Tar Heels. On Friday afternoon, Capel's unranked ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 30 bets by proven model

The No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels aim to keep things rolling on Friday. Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are on a four-game winning streak and visit the Pittsburgh Panthers for a matinee clash. UNC is 9-4 overall and 1-1 in ACC play this season, while Pittsburgh is 9-4 overall and 2-0 in ACC action. The Panthers are 6-1 at home and 8-1 in the last nine games overall as they welcome North Carolina to Petersen Events Center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Kentucky Star Joining Wildcats Coaching Staff

One of the most respected Kentucky point guards ever is reportedly returning to Lexington as a member of John Calipari's coaching staff. Per KSR's Jack Pilgrim, former UK star Tyler Ulis will join the Wildcats' basketball staff as a student assistant at the start of the new semester. According to...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame

PITTSBURGH --- North Carolina couldn't close out Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon, with a nine-point second-half lead turning into a 76-74 defeat. The loss dropped UNC to 9-5 and 1-2 in ACC play. The Tar Heels, which in the second half shot 33% from the field with one made three-pointer, were...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

News & Notes From Hubert Davis Ahead of the Pitt Game

CHAPEL HILL. N.C. --- After eight full days off for the holidays, North Carolina (9-4) will head north to Pittsburgh to take on the Pitt Panthers (9-4) on Friday at noon for its third ACC game of the season. The Tar Heels re-entered the AP Top 25 Poll on Monday, checking in at No. 25, after four straight wins over Georgia Tech, The Citadel, Ohio State, and Michigan. On Wednesday afternoon, UNC head coach Hubert Davis met with the media on Zoom. Below are key notes and quotes from Davis:
CHAPEL HILL, NC
theScore

Taylor, Duke's perimeter shooting upend No. 6 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Celeste Taylor helped Duke to its most significant victory in coach Kara Lawson’s three seasons. Taylor scored 23 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and the Blue Devils beat No. 6 North Carolina State 72-58 on Thursday night. “We kept our...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: NC State vs. Maryland in Duke's Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The day has finally arrived. This wasn't the game the Wolfpack expected to be playing in during late December, but the Duke's Mayo Bowl is just the quirky finish this season truly deserved. After winning eight games during the regular season with four different starting quarterbacks, losing...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Game Thread: Maryland 16, NC State 12, Final

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NC State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) takes on Maryland (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Friday. The Wolfpack and Terrapins square off at noon on ESPN. Follow along with live updates and analysis by refreshing this page, and join the discussion in the connecting thread on the Pack Pride Premium Message Board.
RALEIGH, NC

