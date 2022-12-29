Read full article on original website
Humphries Elated To Be Taking Christian Clerk’s Office
It was a career-defining moment for Melinda Humphries. Surrounded by friends, family and a host of deputy clerks in the fiscal court room, the longtime public servant was sworn in as Christian County clerk Thursday evening — law-binding words from Judge John Atkins affirming her oath. She said it’s...
Longtime County Clerk Mike Kem bids farewell to that office
Longtime Christian County Clerk Mike Kem is bidding farewell to the office, as a retirement reception was held in his honor Wednesday afternoon. Kem has served as County Clerk for 24 years, and that followed years of service to Christian County as a Fiscal Court magistrate—he says he’s seen a lot of change in his time in public service, and had a hand in some of it.
Gilliam Prepared As Christian Judge-Executive Takes Office
A century of Democrat leadership officially ended Thursday afternoon at the Christian County Justice Center, when longtime Republican Jerry Gilliam was sworn in alongside his magistrates as judge-executive of the state’s second-largest county. Gilliam won a close November race against 24-year incumbent Steve Tribble, and he noted that it’s...
Christian County Officials To Take Oath Of Office Thursday
A host of Christian County newly elected and returning officials will take the oath of office during a series of swearing-in ceremonies Thursday afternoon in the Christian County Justice Center and the Christian County Fiscal Court Room. The ceremonies begin at 1:00 in the District One courtroom with Katherine Demps...
Kem Retires After 29 Years With Christian County
After 29 years as a magistrate and Christian County Clerk, the end of the road has arrived for Mike Kem. It’s a sunset he has welcomed and embraced, and on Wednesday afternoon, he received a rousing round of applause from noted dignitaries, associates and family for his three decades of services — following a retirement reception held at the Christian County Fiscal Court room.
Clarksville police hope to implement license plate readers next year
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New legislation on the City Council agenda next month could assist Clarksville officers with serious crimes. The Clarksville Police Department is proposing the use of license plate readers across the city to "enhance both public and officer safety, while improving departmental productivity and efficiency." The...
HOLIDAY CLOSURES: City offices to close Jan. 2 for New Years
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year. City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue. Clarksville Transit. Clarksville Transit System administrative offices will be closed Monday, but bus operations...
David Kyler Bridge Unveiled On Trigg’s South Road
Family was able to find some comfort early Wednesday morning, when members of the Trigg County Fiscal Court unveiled signage along a bridge on the South Road honoring the name and memory of the late David Kyler. Though it’s a bridge his Kyler Bridge Company never once laid hands on...
License plate readers proposed along state highways in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department may add a new investigative tool whose aim is to enhance both public and officer safety, while improving departmental productivity and efficiency. A resolution is on the Clarksville City Council agenda for January to express the support of the council...
Jewell Powell, 71, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 71-year old Jewell Belvert "J.B." Powell of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, December 31, at 11:00 at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 until the funeral hour. Survivors Include:. Sons: Brian Lee...
Barbara Choate, 86, of Cadiz
Son – Hal (Jaime) Choate, Cadiz, KY. Grandchildren – Grandchildren, Brian (Leslie) Choate, Ben (Jennifer) Choate, Lyndsey Choate, Nick (Haleigh) Choate.
Negotiations Continue In Manslaughter Case
Negotiations continue in the case of a Hopkinsville man charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to a drug overdose earlier this year. Jeremy Ryan Smith and public defender Doug Moore along with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jared Smith appeared before Christian Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self Wednesday morning. During the pretrial conference, Moore said they are close to a possible resolution in this case.
423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
Patricia Belew, 69, of Oak Grove
A celebration of life for 69-year-old Patricia "Susan" Belew of Oak Grove will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the service hour. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of...
Melissa Barrera, 54, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 54-year old Melissa Missy Barrera of Hopkinsville will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Riverside Cemetery. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter: Darian Barrera of Sparks, NV. Brothers: Gavoni (Noy) Gonzales of Greenville, TN and...
Trigg Officials Dedicate Tony Baker Highway In Cerulean
Following an emotional Wednesday afternoon celebration, a stretch of familiar Cerulean Road will forever and always bear the name as the Sgt. Major Tony Baker Highway — honoring the late military and family man who was a proud 1986 Trigg County High School graduate. Known as “Tater” by family...
Diane Crowe, 74, of Cadiz
Private memorial services for 74-year old Diane Crowe of Cadiz will be held at a later date. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Jeffrey Lowe, 57, of Hopkinsville
A Celebration of Life Service for 57-year old Jeffrey “Jeff” Vernon Lowe, of Hopkinsville, will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Judie Lowe; his stepson, Robert Glenn Powell and his wife Lyndsey...
Deadline Approaching To Pay Property Tax Without Penalty
The deadline is quickly approaching to pay property taxes and renew vehicle licenses that are up for renewal in December. Christian County Sheriff Tyler DeArmond says the administrative office at the sheriff’s department will be closed for the New Year holiday Friday, December 30, which means Thursday, December 29, is the final day to pay property taxes in person in the office.
Bess Caudle, 102, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 102-year old Bess Barnes Caudle, of Hopkinsville will be at 2:00 Monday afternoon, January 2, 2023, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Monday. Survivors include her daughters: Susan Hooks of Louisville, KY and Margie Cortner...
