Longtime Christian County Clerk Mike Kem is bidding farewell to the office, as a retirement reception was held in his honor Wednesday afternoon. Kem has served as County Clerk for 24 years, and that followed years of service to Christian County as a Fiscal Court magistrate—he says he’s seen a lot of change in his time in public service, and had a hand in some of it.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO