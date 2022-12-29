Read full article on original website
Related
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Popculture
'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”
Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
A young Joan Collins had a secret affair with Harry Belafonte at a time when interracial romance was restricted
Joan Collins in 1954Photo byUnknown; Public Domain Image. British actress and author Dame Joan Collins, age 89, as of December 2022 has had a distinguished career on TV and in the movies.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Angela Bassett Recalls How A 12-Year-Old Keke Palmer Actually Got Her The Role As Her Mother In Akeelah And The Bee
Angela Bassett recalled how a 12-year-old Keke Palmer actually helped land her a starring role in Akeelah and the Bee.
suggest.com
TBT: Why Age Didn’t Matter In Juliette Lewis And Brad Pitt’s Four-Year Relationship
Brad Pitt is known for his high-profile relationships with actresses like Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, but did you know he dated Juliette Lewis for four years? The couple raised eyebrows with their age difference, but Lewis has shared that it wasn’t an issue for them. Juliette Lewis And...
‘Gilmore Girls’ Janet Billings Role Made Katie Walder a Real-Life Fitness Buff
Katie Walder reflects on her role on 'Gilmore Girls.' Walder got in shape to play Yale housemate Janet Billings, and she's kept it up for 18 years after.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Plan on Spending New Year's Eve Together: They're 'Happy': Sources
Brad Pitt brought girlfriend Ines de Ramon to the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Babylon Thursday Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon have their New Year's Eve plans made. After the Oscar-winning actor, 58, was seen with the jewelry executive, 32, at the afterparty for his new movie Babylon Thursday night, a fashion industry source close to de Ramon tells PEOPLE that Pitt "is clearly very into her given he brought her to his premiere." "Ines said that Brad is very sweet," the source says, noting that the...
Drew Barrymore Reveals She’s Finally Started Dating Again 6 Years After Will Kopelman Divorce
Drew Barrymore, 47, revealed that she’s dating again six years after her divorce from Will Kopelman, 44. Drew dropped the big news on her talk show this week during a chat with Whoopi Goldberg, 67, who has been open about not wanting a longtime partner anymore. “The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” Drew asked Whoopi, who said she isn’t, as Drew admitted, “I am!”
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are ‘Officially Dating’ and ‘Having a Great Time’: ‘They Really Enjoy Each Other’s Company’
Watching a love story unfold! Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are a confirmed item after first being linked to each other in November. “Brad and Ines are officially dating now, they really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting […]
Aubrey Plaza asks Drew Barrymore to ‘be my mommy’ in bizarre interview
Drew Barrymore is Aubrey Plaza’s “dream mom.” The “White Lotus” actress, 38, sat down with the talk show host, 47, on her “Drew’s News” podcast on Monday, where she bizarrely begged Barrymore to be her “mommy.” “You’re my dream mom. I wish you were my mom,” Plaza began, as she put on a baby voice. “Feed me, put me to bed,” she added. The “Charlie’s Angels” actress quipped in response, “What I wouldn’t do to put you to bed.” “I’m good at it too,” the “Never Been Kissed” actress added, referencing her daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8. “I always hold...
Michael Caine Fell in Love With Wife Shakira Within Minutes! Meet the Actor’s Longtime Spouse
Academy Award winner Michael Caine knew his second wife, Shakira Caine (née Baksh), was the woman of his dreams before he even met her. The Hannah and Her Sisters actor married the model in 1973, more than a decade after his first marriage to Patricia Haines came to an end. Keep scrolling to learn more about the film icon’s marriage history.
T.J. Holmes Files For Divorce From Wife Marilee Fiebig Amid Affair Rumors With Amy Robach
T.J. Holmes and his wife Marilee Fiebig are divorcing after 12 years of marriage after the Good Morning America host reportedly seemed to have started dating his co-anchor Amy Robach. Per documents obtained by HollywoodLife, we can confirm that TJ filed for divorce in New York on Wednesday, December 28. T.J. and Marilee’s divorce proceedings come nearly a month after the anchor was seen getting very friendly with Amy. Photos of the pair spending time together on what seemed like dates at a Times Square bar as well as on what seemed like a vacation in Upstate New York. They seemed to be holding hands while in the backseat of a car in one of the other photos together from DailyMail. After being seen, the GMA anchors both deleted their respective Instagram accounts.
‘Emily in Paris’ Star Ashley Park Recalls Only Having 12 Hours To Learn “Shallow” in French
So many scenes in Emily in Paris Season 3 are off the deep end, but Ashley Park singing her heart out in French to A Star Is Born‘s hit song “Shallow” is utter perfection. In Episode 5, “Ooo La La Liste,” Park’s character Mindy and her boyfriend Benoît (Kevin Dias) hit the stage to belt the powerful duet. But prior to their performance, they have an argument in their dressing room that sets some seriously somber vibes. When the new man in Mindy’s life, Nicolas de Leon (Paul Forman), sends her flowers ahead of the show, Benoît feels threatened so Mindy tells...
T.J. Holmes, Marilee Fiebig Divorce Filing Comes After 12 Years Together
Take a look back at "Good Morning America" host T.J. Holmes and attorney Marilee Fiebig's relationship amidst his drama with co-anchor Amy Robach.
‘Emily in Paris’ Has a Secret Weapon. Why Won’t the Show Use It?
It took a moment for me to recognize Lucas Bravo in the movie “Ticket to Paradise.” On Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” Bravo plays Gabriel; the criminally handsome, criminally French neighbor of the titular Emily (Lily Collins), a French chef in France who speaks French and who is set up as Emily’s endgame from Season 1, Episode 1. He is kind and attractive (and French), the diet version of better romantic heroes, but not a particularly compelling or entertaining character — but it turns out Bravo has the capacity for both. In “Ticket to Paradise,” Bravo plays easily the wildest part of an...
Comments / 0