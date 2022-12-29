T.J. Holmes and his wife Marilee Fiebig are divorcing after 12 years of marriage after the Good Morning America host reportedly seemed to have started dating his co-anchor Amy Robach. Per documents obtained by HollywoodLife, we can confirm that TJ filed for divorce in New York on Wednesday, December 28. T.J. and Marilee’s divorce proceedings come nearly a month after the anchor was seen getting very friendly with Amy. Photos of the pair spending time together on what seemed like dates at a Times Square bar as well as on what seemed like a vacation in Upstate New York. They seemed to be holding hands while in the backseat of a car in one of the other photos together from DailyMail. After being seen, the GMA anchors both deleted their respective Instagram accounts.

