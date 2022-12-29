MILWAUKEE — As many ring in the new year from big parties or even the comfort of their couch, Milwaukee police say they'll have extra officers clocking in for work. "What we do is extend our early shift officers, as well as bring in our late shift officers in early, for the anticipation of the increased crowds," said Steven Johnson, assistant chief of the patrol bureau for the Milwaukee Police Department. "So that's one of the things each district is responsible for doing."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO