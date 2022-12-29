Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Related
Multiple cars broken into near 6th and Vliet in Milwaukee
Multiple cars were broken into near 6th and Vliet around 10 p.m. Thursday night. Milwaukee police say a suspect broke into and ransacked at least two vehicles.
nbc15.com
MPD uses drone to catch suspect wanted for Milwaukee homicide charge
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department (MPD) Sergeant used a drone to find a suspect who was wanted for a Milwaukee homicide charge, officials announced Thursday. The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a suspect vehicle on Dec. 21, MPD explained. The car eventually crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12, and the driver fled the scene, according to officials.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2019 fatal shooting near Burnham Park; Milwaukee man charged, on the run
MILWAUKEE - Mario Balli of Milwaukee is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Rolando Barrera near Burnham Park in July 2019. A warrant has been issued for Balli's arrest on the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
WISN
Two found dead in car in South Milwaukee identified
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead inside a car. It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. Officers said the victims were shot. Family confirmed the victims are 18-year-old...
Unidentified man shot and killed near 26th and Capitol, police say
An unidentified man was shot and killed near 26th and Capitol early Friday morning, police say. Officers are searching for an unknown suspect.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man wanted for Milwaukee homicide; drone deployed, leads to arrest
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department used a drone to help locate a man wanted for a homicide on Wednesday, Dec. 21. According to a news release, the Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a pursuit around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 21. The vehicle being chased crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12 – and the driver ran from the scene.
WISN
Teenage cousins shot to death in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee Police are investigating an apparent double homicide Thursday night in an apartment building parking lot. Officers arriving at 10:48 p.m. found two people inside a parked car. They'd both been shot to death. They’ve been identified as Ava Allen, 17, a senior at...
CBS 58
Suspect sought in fatal Racine hit-and-run
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police say a man has died following a hit-and-run Dec. 22. Officers responded to the area near Erie Street and Hagerer around 10:36 p.m. Information was gathered that an individual went outside to start his vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 26th and Capitol; 1 man dead
MILWAUKEE - A man was shot near 26th and Capitol on Friday morning, Dec. 30. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the victim, a man, was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the...
Car fleeing from police crashes into van near 67th and Glendale, 2 arrested
A car fleeing from Wauwatosa police crashed into a transport van, leaving the van's driver seriously injured near 67th and Glendale on Thursday.
ABC7 Chicago
3 charged after postal worker killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both of Milwaukee, killed or aided and abetted the killing of a postal employee.
CBS 58
West Allis police seek missing 12-year-old girl
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Allis police are looking to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officials say Analissa Vallejo stands 4'9" tall, weighs 135 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black and white checkered Vans shoes.
WISN
Police increase patrols for New Year's Eve
MILWAUKEE — As many ring in the new year from big parties or even the comfort of their couch, Milwaukee police say they'll have extra officers clocking in for work. "What we do is extend our early shift officers, as well as bring in our late shift officers in early, for the anticipation of the increased crowds," said Steven Johnson, assistant chief of the patrol bureau for the Milwaukee Police Department. "So that's one of the things each district is responsible for doing."
Milwaukee morning commute disrupted by two separate gunfire incidents
Wednesday morning's commute was disrupted by two separate shots fired incidents. The first one happened just before 7 a.m. on I-94 near 68th street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man threatened to 'shoot up' plasma center, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of "terrorist threats" after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on lockdown on July...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
WISN
At least 10 vehicles had windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say at least 10 vehicles had their windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee. It happened at about 6:45 p.m. near North 7th Street and McKinley Avenue. Brad Franzen told WISN 12 News he was at the Marquette men's basketball game at Fiserv Forum when...
CBS 58
Federal investigators believe missing drug package may have prompted murder of Milwaukee mail carrier
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're learning new information about the investigation into the murder of Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross. Newly-obtained federal documents show what investigators believe may have been the motive for the mail carrier's murder. The new documents include a 28-page criminal complaint written by an inspector with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Custer shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 35th and Custer. It happened at approximately 6:50p.m. The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No...
