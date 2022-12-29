ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

nbc15.com

MPD uses drone to catch suspect wanted for Milwaukee homicide charge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department (MPD) Sergeant used a drone to find a suspect who was wanted for a Milwaukee homicide charge, officials announced Thursday. The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a suspect vehicle on Dec. 21, MPD explained. The car eventually crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12, and the driver fled the scene, according to officials.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2019 fatal shooting near Burnham Park; Milwaukee man charged, on the run

MILWAUKEE - Mario Balli of Milwaukee is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Rolando Barrera near Burnham Park in July 2019. A warrant has been issued for Balli's arrest on the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two found dead in car in South Milwaukee identified

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead inside a car. It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. Officers said the victims were shot. Family confirmed the victims are 18-year-old...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man wanted for Milwaukee homicide; drone deployed, leads to arrest

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department used a drone to help locate a man wanted for a homicide on Wednesday, Dec. 21. According to a news release, the Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a pursuit around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 21. The vehicle being chased crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12 – and the driver ran from the scene.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Teenage cousins shot to death in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee Police are investigating an apparent double homicide Thursday night in an apartment building parking lot. Officers arriving at 10:48 p.m. found two people inside a parked car. They'd both been shot to death. They’ve been identified as Ava Allen, 17, a senior at...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Suspect sought in fatal Racine hit-and-run

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police say a man has died following a hit-and-run Dec. 22. Officers responded to the area near Erie Street and Hagerer around 10:36 p.m. Information was gathered that an individual went outside to start his vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 26th and Capitol; 1 man dead

MILWAUKEE - A man was shot near 26th and Capitol on Friday morning, Dec. 30. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the victim, a man, was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC7 Chicago

3 charged after postal worker killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both of Milwaukee, killed or aided and abetted the killing of a postal employee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

West Allis police seek missing 12-year-old girl

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Allis police are looking to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officials say Analissa Vallejo stands 4'9" tall, weighs 135 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black and white checkered Vans shoes.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

Police increase patrols for New Year's Eve

MILWAUKEE — As many ring in the new year from big parties or even the comfort of their couch, Milwaukee police say they'll have extra officers clocking in for work. "What we do is extend our early shift officers, as well as bring in our late shift officers in early, for the anticipation of the increased crowds," said Steven Johnson, assistant chief of the patrol bureau for the Milwaukee Police Department. "So that's one of the things each district is responsible for doing."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man threatened to 'shoot up' plasma center, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of "terrorist threats" after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on lockdown on July...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Custer shooting; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 35th and Custer. It happened at approximately 6:50p.m. The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No...
MILWAUKEE, WI

