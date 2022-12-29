Rensselaer County Legislature: Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield resigns ahead of reported guilty plea

Read full article on original website
Embattled Rensselaer County elections commissioner resigns in voter fraud investigation
The embattled Rensselaer County elections commissioner, Jason Schofield, is officially resigning from his position. This comes after he will reportedly plead guilty in connection to voter fraud. The Rensselaer County Legislature majority made the announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 28 on social media. It said they accepted the immediate resignation of...
NY County Elections Commissioner Accused Of Voter Fraud Resigns
One of two men tasked with overseeing elections in a New York county has resigned months after being accused of voter fraud.In a one-sentence statement on Facebook Wednesday night, Dec. 28, the Rensselaer County Legislature said it had accepted the resignation of Republican Board of Elections …
Despite charges, allegations and a motion to resign, Donald Russell still Cohoes Councilor
Cohoes — At Friday's meeting, Cohoes City Councilman Bill Smith raised a motion for fellow Councilor Donald Russell to resign. As silence fell on the chamber, Russell scrolled through his phone. No one else supported the motion. Russell, who represents the second ward, was charged with forcible touching earlier...
Glens Falls Mayor appoints new city court judge
The City of Glens Falls Common Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night, approving the appointment of Jacquelyn P. White, Esq. to the position of Part-Time City Court Judge by Mayor Bill Collins.
Election season starts early in Schenectady with GOP challenger emerging to three-term Democratic mayor
In what is typically a quiet time of year in local politics, the leader of Schenectady’s revived Republican Party announced a campaign for mayor this week. A challenger has stepped forward in a bid to end Democratic Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy's long tenure. Matt Nelligan became chair of the...
Kim and Montagnino Squander More City Money
Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim’s thirst for media coverage has prompted them to use the most intemperate language in their continuing conflict with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. This last week (December 18-24), they have been especially shrill. Their willingness to throw...
Schenectady GOP chair announces mayoral campaign
Matt Nelligan, the chairman of the Schenectady Republican Committee, tossed his hat into the city's mayoral race on Tuesday.
Yet Another Marathon City Council Meeting and Kim’s and Montagnino’s Conflicts Continue
The most recent Saratoga Springs City Council meeting again lasted almost five hours, beginning at 6:45PM and ending just before midnight. It is yet another example of Mayor Kim’s inability to efficiently carry out city business. I will be writing more about the December 20,2022, Saratoga Springs City Council meeting, but Foothills Business Daily (FBD) has published a brief and informative article on the meeting.
Troy man pleads guilty in cocaine conspiracy case
A Troy man faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine in the Capital Region.
Ballston Spa comprehensive plan sent to village board
The Village of Ballston Spa's Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee has completed its work, a spokesperson for the group announced on Thursday.
Suspect in court after Dec. 28 Hoosick Street stabbing
According to Troy City Court Maurice Jones, 27 was seen in court the morning of December 29 in response to the stabbing that happened on Hoosick and 8th last night, December 28. The charges are listed below.
Activists say November 20th Saratoga shooting transparency didn't last long
Saratoga — Immediately following a violent shootout in downtown Saratoga Springs on November 20th, Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim and Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino made a concerted effort to be transparent in their release of information. Less than 12 hours after the event, Mayor Kim and Montagnino held...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Albany man arrested on warrant from October incident
Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Stephen M. Drake II, 26 of Albany. Drake allegedly fled from police and threw an illegally possessed handgun out the window in an incident in October
Police looking to identify subjects in grand larceny investigation
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects in connection to a grand larceny investigation.
Lake George man charged after break-in, assault
A Lake George man is on probation, police say, after he broke into a house on Caldwell Avenue and assaulted the person inside.
Two children referred to probation after man attacked
HUDSON—Two youths under the age of 18 have been identified in connection with an attack on a man over 60. According to a press release from Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore, Hudson City Police responded to a report of a large fight at the intersection of Second and Warren streets, Friday, October 14 at 8:40 p.m.
Troy PD on lookout for armed Dollar General robber
Troy Police officers are on high alert Thursday after a man allegedly robbed the Dollar General on 2nd Avenue in Lansingburgh. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.
Employees arrested for theft of narcotics
LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
