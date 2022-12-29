Rensselaer County Legislature: Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield resigns ahead of reported guilty plea

The most recent Saratoga Springs City Council meeting again lasted almost five hours, beginning at 6:45PM and ending just before midnight. It is yet another example of Mayor Kim’s inability to efficiently carry out city business. I will be writing more about the December 20,2022, Saratoga Springs City Council meeting, but Foothills Business Daily (FBD) has published a brief and informative article on the meeting.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO