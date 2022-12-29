ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Employee shot, killed at DeKalb car repair shop, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Decatur auto repair shop on New Year's Eve, according to DeKalb Police. It happened at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way shortly before 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an employee of the repair shop with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died. DeKalb Police identified him as 24-year-old Daniel Gordon.
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old

ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
Georgia sheriff's deputy found shot in crashed car

ATLANTA (WFXG) - Police in Fulton County are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car in northwest Atlanta. According to FOX 5, officers blocked off both sides of Bolton Road at Payton Road Thursday morning to investigate the shooting. They report officers were originally called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. for a call of shorts fired.
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
Two men arrested in $22 million drug seizure in Hall County

Two men were arrested Friday shortly after 10 p.m. during a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood. Authorities conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrests of Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Adolfo Solorio Garcia, 31. The stop was directed by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
Homeowner, dog helped out of burning Gwinnett County home by neighbor on New Year's Eve

DACULA, Ga. — A homeowner and their dog were able to get out of their burning home on New Year's Eve with the help of a neighbor, a Gwinnett County Fire official said. Just after 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters responded to a neighbor's call of a house fire in the 2000 block of Lakeway Drive in Dacula. The 911 caller said they were driving on the street when they noticed the house "engulfed in flames."
12-year-old shot, 1 charged: DeKalb County police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have released more information about a 12-year-old girl who was shot in DeKalb County Wednesday. Police arrested F. Davis, 27, in connection to the shooting. Davis was charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children 1st degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to DeKalb Police.
