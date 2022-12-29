Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT, K-9 units arrest man charged with wounding teenager during DeKalb County gunfight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of wounding a teenage boy during a shootout in DeKalb County. Police said 21-year-old Daeshun Shropshire was arrested on Dec. 29 for aggravated assault and other charges when police said he shot during an exchange of gunfire with a 17-year-old boy after the two got into an argument.
‘It’s a sad day’: Tire shop employee killed by customer who thought car was being stolen, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way just before 1:30 p.m. Once officers arrived, they found...
Employee shot, killed at DeKalb car repair shop, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Decatur auto repair shop on New Year's Eve, according to DeKalb Police. It happened at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way shortly before 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an employee of the repair shop with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died. DeKalb Police identified him as 24-year-old Daniel Gordon.
Cops: Customer kills DeKalb auto worker he thought was stealing his car
A man who took his car to get serviced at a DeKalb County auto shop Saturday is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed an employee moving his vehicle.
911 call reveals what happened moments after Fulton County Sheriff's deputy shot to death
ATLANTA — A newly released 911 call is providing insight into what happened the moments after Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy 24-year-old James Thomas was shot to death. Thomas was found shot and killed in an off-duty incident on Bolton and Peyton roads in Atlanta's Riverside neighborhood Thursday around 4:30 a.m.
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
Man dropped off at Grady Hospital after getting shot in downtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Grady Hospital before the car left the scene, Atlanta police said. Police said this incident happened around midnight at an address on the 100 block of Peachtree Center Ave in downtown Atlanta close to where the Peach Drop and Peach Bowl were happening on Saturday.
wfxg.com
Georgia sheriff's deputy found shot in crashed car
ATLANTA (WFXG) - Police in Fulton County are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car in northwest Atlanta. According to FOX 5, officers blocked off both sides of Bolton Road at Payton Road Thursday morning to investigate the shooting. They report officers were originally called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. for a call of shorts fired.
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
accesswdun.com
Two men arrested in $22 million drug seizure in Hall County
Two men were arrested Friday shortly after 10 p.m. during a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood. Authorities conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrests of Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Adolfo Solorio Garcia, 31. The stop was directed by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
1 shot to death, another injured after double shooting in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a person was shot to death and another was injured in the southeast area of the city. Officials said that the incident happened at two different locations just several blocks down the street from each other. Police arrived on Kipling Street SE...
Homeowner, dog helped out of burning Gwinnett County home by neighbor on New Year's Eve
DACULA, Ga. — A homeowner and their dog were able to get out of their burning home on New Year's Eve with the help of a neighbor, a Gwinnett County Fire official said. Just after 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters responded to a neighbor's call of a house fire in the 2000 block of Lakeway Drive in Dacula. The 911 caller said they were driving on the street when they noticed the house "engulfed in flames."
Fulton sheriff IDs deputy found shot to death in crashed car
An off-duty Fulton County sheriff’s deputy was found shot dead in a wrecked car in the middle of a northwest Atlanta road Thursday morning, according to authorities.
2 hurt after shooting at KFC along Wesley Chapel Road, DeKalb Police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating a double shooting at a KFC along Wesley Chapel Road Thursday evening. Authorities are on scene at the 2500 block of Wesley Chapel Road in reference to a "person shot" call. When officers arrived shortly before 5 p.m., they found two men in their 30s with gunshot wounds.
12-year-old shot, 1 charged: DeKalb County police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have released more information about a 12-year-old girl who was shot in DeKalb County Wednesday. Police arrested F. Davis, 27, in connection to the shooting. Davis was charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children 1st degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to DeKalb Police.
Falcons member arrested after 'violently' fighting a APD officer during traffic stop
ATLANTA — An Atlanta Falcons practice member is in the hospital after a fight with a police officer in the early morning hours of New Year's Eve. It happened on I-75 North on Northside Drive in Atlanta around 2 a.m. The department said the practice squad member, identified by...
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for shooting, injuring 12-year-old girl during argument with her mother
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl injured in the parking lot of a DeKalb County apartment complex on Wednesday. Fernado Marquis Davis, Jr., 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
1 dead, 1 injured in Cobb County house fire
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Smyrna fire investigators are working a fatal fire at a Cobb County home. Earlier Friday morning, investigators confirmed that one person is dead and another was injured in a house fire on Cooper Lake Court overnight. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was LIVE in Cobb County...
12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb County; 2 people in custody, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a 12-year-old girl was shot during a fight between her mother and someone they knew. The shooting happened around 12 p.m. at an apartment complex on Central Drive. Officers found the child suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed her to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.
